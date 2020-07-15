A BRITISH tourist coughed on diners in Mallorca and told them he had coronavirus, Spanish police have revealed.

The ‘visibly drunk’ 43-year-old was arrested by Policia Nacional on Monday night after purposefully coughing at people in several restaurants in the Santa Catalina neighbourhood of Palma de Mallorca.

The UK man tried to flee on foot when officers arrived and put up a fight while being cuffed.

The disturbing episode occurred at around 11pm, when the terraces of bars and restaurants were filled with people.

The Brit was seen wandering around tables without a mask and deliberately coughing on people and telling them he had COVID-19.

He did the same to one owner of a restaurant who tried to get rid of him, reported Diario de Mallorca.

Several people called the police and the suspect was cuffed not far from the up and coming neighbourhood.

Several agents had to hold down the Brit, who they said was clearly very intoxicated.

He will now face criminal charges, including resisting arrest.

The Brit was staying at a hotel in the Calvia area and authorities are now waiting for the result of his coronavirus test.

If he tests positive he could be charged with a serious crime against public health, reaching up to €30,000.

He would face more charges if it was shown he had infected people.