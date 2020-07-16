THE Government of the Balearic Islands has issued a warning to tourists intending to travel to Spain to consume excess alcohol.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday evening, Tourism Minister Iago Negueruela sent a stark message to holidaymakers.

He said: “We do not deserve these types of tourists and we do not want them. Do not come.”

By this he explained he meant tourists who drink large quantities of alcohol and fail to respect the health measures in place to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Also included are local Balearic businesses who promote this type of activity in order to make a profit.

Negueruela revealed that the government would not hesitate to ‘strengthen measures to fight against excess tourism.’

This he said was to ensure that the region maintains its reputation as a safe destination for travel.

He added that behaviour that in any way jeopardises this image will not be tolerated and that there will be consequences.

The Minister also said that failure to comply with the heath restrictions will put 200,000 jobs at risk’ as a ‘good health evolution drives a faster economic recovery.’

The first measure that has been enforced is the closure of two notorious party strips in Mallorca.

This includes Punta Ballena in Magaluf and Calle de la Cerveza on the Playa de Palma.

These areas are considered hotspots for ‘tourism of excess,’ and this year faced a series of restrictions to crackdown on boozed-up holidaymakers.

However in recent days videos have circulated on social media of holidaymakers failing to adhere to the sanitary measures in these two hotspots.

This included a group of ‘drunk’ German and British tourists causing havoc on the Punta Ballena where they can be seen jumping on a parked car.