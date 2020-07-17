A BRITISH tourist is in serious condition after falling from a hotel balcony in Spain.

The 48-year-old woman plunged from the second floor of the Hotel Fun Vistamar at around 5.50am.

The Brit has been transported to the Can Misses Hospital.

The 112 emergency service received a call at around 4am to report that a woman had fallen from her balcony.

Guardia Civil agents arrived to find the tourist semi-conscious and bleeding on the ground.

Her partner was reportedly next to her when officers arrived.

Local reports say the woman was rushed to the emergency room of the hospital.

The holidaymaker fell from a height of eight metres but the reason for the fall is not yet known.

An investigation has been launched.