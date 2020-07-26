BRITISH tourists – including one who has already had and recovered from COVID-19 – have reacted with dismay to the news that they face two weeks of self-isolation when they return to the UK.

The British government last night dropped the bombshell that anyone travelling from Spain would need to quarantine.

The announcement caught many people who thought they had left lockdown behind by surprise.

Julia Martin has already had COVID-19 but must self isolate

The Olive Press spoke to Julia Martin, 52, from Manchester who is on holiday in Formentera del Segura on the Costa Blanca.

She said she is very upset at going home and having to be kept ‘a prisoner in her own home, especially as she’s already hadCOVID-19

She said: “I got the symptoms on Mar 14 and went straight into self-isolation, because I work with very vulnerable people in the NHS.

“The symptoms were flu-like with fever and loss of taste.”

After recovering, she took the antibody test wich showed she had indeed had COVID-19.

Julia said: “My husband Simon (50) is having to continue working because the lock-down has affected us so much, but I was desperate to get away on holiday.”

Only when the initial rules about the two-week quarantine were relaxed, did she make the decision to come away.

“What’s worse is that my husband is moving out of our flat in Manchester because he doesn’t want to pass anything to our friends and family. Additionally, he works as a plumber and he visits many houses where the elderly live. I hope the two weeks are over quickly.

“In terms of rules and regulations, nothing is ever clear – I really doubt whether the government actually know what they’re doing.”

Other tourists the Olive Press spoke to were insurance account manager Daniel Kay, 40, and Ali Key is an Arbonne Consultant, 37, both from Aldershot. They are on holiday for three weeks with Daniel’s mum at her villa in Benimar, Alicante region

As Ali runs her own business from home and Daniel has been home working they do not expect too much to change.

But it’s their children that they feel for. Having had a fantastic three weeks’ escape from the UK, they now must isolate and won’t have the opportunity to tell their friends all about their holidays.

“It’s as if they’re being punished for having a holiday, because they’re effectively being grounded for two weeks when they get home!”

Additionally, they feel it’s ironic that ‘the UK government is introducing such a knee-jerk reaction to a few extra COVID-19 cases here in Spain, when it’s rife in the UK’.

Ali said: “To be fair, the isolation should be in place to protect Spain from the UK, not the other way round”