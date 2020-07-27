AUTHORITIES broke up an illegal party involving over 100 people at a house in the Javea area of the Costa Blanca.

Despite the introduction of tougher fines in the region which are meant to stop large gatherings that could spread the coronavirus, the get-together still went ahead last Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning(July 26).

A neighbour called the police over the music and noise blaring out of the rented property on the Vell de la Granadella road.

Guardia Civil and Javea Policia Local patrols arrived on the scene and discovered the party in full flow.

Contact details of everybody at the house were taken in case the event led to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The organisers now face a fine of up to €60,000 for staging the illegal gathering that flouted current health rules.

Parties at night clubs and private venues have been a major factor in the recent increase of coronavirus cases in the Valencian Community.