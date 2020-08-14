A TORREVIEJA couple who played soothing music to their flat crammed with marijuana plants have been arrested by the Guardia Civil.

Plants were found in every room during the raid, along with amounts of cocaine, hashish amphetamine, scales and a pistol.

MUSIC TURNED UP “HIGH” – Image from Guardia Civil

The couple, a 40-year-old Chilean man and a 32-year-old Spanish woman, are the president and vice-president respectively of a cannabis club in Torrevieja.

Guardia agents found packets of drugs stuffed into fridges in order to keep their contraband fresh for visiting customers.

The stash was said to be valued at over €6,500.

The pair have been bailed pending a court hearing.