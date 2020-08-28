JET2 has announced the cancellation of all its flights and holiday packages to the Balearic Islands until November 30.

The British air carrier justified the decision to suspend travel to Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca, which had been scheduled to resume on August 30, in a statement.

As well as noting the ‘continuous uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,’ they admitted that the quarantine imposed on travellers by the British government had played a part in their decision.

The 14 day quarantine to Brits returning from Spain particularly impacted the Balearic Islands given their huge dependence on tourism from the UK.

It also led to approximately 60% of British travellers cancelling their holidays to the region, being branded as ‘disastrous’ by the Balearic government.

Holidays to the the mainland as well as the Cananry Islands have also been affected.

Specifically, flights and holiday packages to Alicante, Malaga, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote have been cancelled until September 13.

The company have however announced hundreds of new flights to destinations in Greece, Turkey and Portugal until the end of this year.

It comes as the Balearic government revealed a raft of new measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

In response to the rising number of infections, smoking is now completely banned outside of the home and the capacity of restaurants has been limited to 50%.