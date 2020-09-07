THE UK is expected to announce today that future quarantines on travellers returning to England will make exemptions for islands less affected by COVID-19 than the mainlands they belong to.

According to Sky News, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is expected to reveal the measure later today.

But the announcement appears to have come too late for Spain’s islands which were left infuriated by the surprise imposition of a two-week quarantine for returning British tourists.

The blanket measure was adopted for the whole of Spain, despite the fact that the Canary and Balearic Islands had a very low COVID-19 incidence rate.

In fact at the time, it only was regions like Madrid and Catalunya in the north east of the mainland which were seeing a concerning resurgence of the virus.

England follows in the footsteps of Wales which last week exempted some Portuguese islands from its quarantine list.