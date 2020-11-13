PRIMARK is closing the majority of its stores in Spain, placing thousands of workers on furlough.

The Irish fashion giant has submitted so-called ERTEs for all its employees in Andalucia, Catalunya, Asturias and Castilla y Leon after being forced to temporarily shut down following tough coronavirus restrictions.

The company has 50 stores across the country, with 11 being in Andalucia, employing some 1,800 people in the southernmost region.

The huge Calle Larios location in Malaga city is the second-largest in the country after Madrid, measuring 8,266sqm.

“Nothing matters to us more than the safety and well-being of our employees and customers and in line with the guidelines of the authorities, Primark stores in Catalunya, Asturias, Castilla y Leon and Andalucia are closed,” a spokesman for the brand said.

The ERTE will be filed for all employees in the four regions, however Primark said it also plans to top up the government aid, ensuring workers get up to 80% of their usual monthly income.

Belonging to the Associated British Foods (AB Foods) group, Primark saw a 60% drop in sales in the fiscal year ending in mid-September, declaring a €402 million profit.

Over the same period, turnover fell by 24% compared to the previous year, to €6.545 billion.