The global affiliate market is expanding at an unprecedented pace, and new technologies are emerging every day, helping the industry evolve to a new level of user experience. With so much variation available online, the marketers are facing new challenges, especially in highly competitive markets like casinos or finance. On top of that, depending on the country they are targeting, there are some crucial differences that need to be taken into account.

In today’s article, we will analyze a comparison between the Spanish and the UK gambling affiliate marketing industry and see what are the key differences, helping you understand how to stay on top of either of them. Let’s get started!

Different needs mean different promotions

British people are avid gamblers, so most of them already have some experience with online casinos. Therefore, new operators need to develop with advantageous bonuses like the classic 5 pounds coupon or free spins. This way, players from the UK can get a taste of the new platform and decide if they like it without committing real money.

However, since the Spanish online casino market is still in its infancy and not heavily regulated like in the UK, the options available are somewhat limited. Therefore, the casino operators in Spain focus on match promotions, which give players additional funds on their first deposit made on the site.

As a Spanish gambler, chances are you will quickly burn through all the available online gambling platforms and use all promotions, which could result in you not finding an ideal casino that you like. On the other hand, British players have a higher chance of discovering a lucrative platform. The abundance of no deposit promotions will allow them to keep spinning the reels for a while.

Online Gaming Platforms with no Wagering

The UK casino industry is one of the most prominent players in the global entertainment market, bringing in billions of pounds in revenue annually. However, the increased number of available platforms came to the government’s attention, so they created the UKGC, an institution responsible for regulating the casinos and keeping players protected from scammers and gambling addiction.

Nonetheless, casino operators are continually looking for new ways to entice players to join their platform without breaking the law. So, for their protection, all the promotions come with wagering requirements meant to prevent spammers and bonus abusers from creating lots of accounts and cashing out without depositing.

Wagering requirements essentially ask the player to play the bonus amount a given number of times before withdrawing their winnings earned from the promotions. For instance, if you want to withdraw the winnings from a deal with 35 times the bonus wagering requirement, you will have to play that bonus money 35 times before requesting a cash-out. So, for each pound won, you will need to rollover 35 pounds.

Luckily for Spanish gamers, there are many no wagering no deposits bonus available for newcomers. So, if you live in Spain, you won’t have to worry about fulfilling wagering requirements to withdraw your winnings.

Responsible Gambling is More Prominent in the UK

While both Spain and the United Kingdom have a governmental body responsible for ensuring that the population is gamble aware, the UK is more focused on helping gambling addicts overcome their problems.

The UK puts in more effort to cure gambling addiction because a large part of the population is spending money on casinos regularly, which could affect the economy in the long-term. However, Spanish people are less interested in making money from gambling, and most of them view it as a form of entertainment.

We do not condone people to gamble in any way, but we consider it a great way to have fun. So, as long as you set a budget that won’t interfere with your monthly spending, feel free to enjoy casino games, and why not make some profit if you’re lucky.

The Bottom Line

The casino affiliate industry is useful for both the players and the gambling operators since it helps them connect with the audience. Gamblers can find all the industry insights they need to make better bets and choose the best platform by reading thorough reviews and other users’ opinions regarding that online casino.

While we can all agree that the UK gaming market is superior to the Spanish one in terms of size and offers available, if you’re from Spain, you can still find a decent online casino that can keep you entertained for a while.

On top of that, people from both countries can find an abundance of high-quality content that can help them excel in their gambling journey and learn new strategies they can implement right away. Good luck!