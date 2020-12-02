With the surge in technological advancements over the last few years, online casinos have seen an increase in popularity. Better visuals, gameplay and an extremely wide variety have games have made online casinos a choice for many who are not able or willing to travel to physical casinos. The demand for the ability to portable with gambling has spilled over to the world of smartphones.

Although casino games have been available since the early 2000s, technology has made it possible for gamblers to play the same games as those found on online casinos, which are accessed by laptop and desktop computer users. Because of this, more and more people are choosing to play on the smartphones as it gives them the ability to play on the go.

More than that, the simplicity of the games designed for smartphones are attractive to people not wanting to spend time learning. There’s now a wide range of online casinos which have their own native apps for smartphones, to see a selection of reputable mobile casinos check out this article by 6takarakuji.com. However, this has raised questions of security, are smartphone users protected and is it safe to gamble using smartphones.

Apps are likely safer!

When players enjoy their favorite online casino games when using a computer or laptop, they can rest assured that they are relatively safe. Most computers are sold with antivirus software preinstalled so it’s not something most users need to be concerned about. However, programs and games riddled with malware can still be installed and might bypass default antivirus applications. The same cannot be said, to a certain degree, about mobile security on the other.

Every game or application on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store is carefully vetted before being made available, and the preinstalled software, which receives constant updates, on both Android and iOS devices make it almost impossible for viruses to get through. However, the responsibility falls onto the user to ensure that they read through the security permissions the app is requesting to be accepted. If a casino app that has not been downloaded from an app store is asking for permissions to your contacts, google account, microphone and so on, then maybe it should be viewed with scrutiny. Some applications or games can read and send information that is being viewed on the devices screen. This means information such as passwords, banking details, social security number among other things could be sent to the provider of the application or game.

Don’t use public Wi-Fi

To access any online casino, whether using a smartphone or computer, requires a connection to the internet. There are many ways to connect to the internet including using private and public Wi-Fi or mobile data such as 4G. These also come with security risks, so it’s important to know which is safer.

Using public Wi-Fi is generally safe and thousands of people do it all the time. These are Wi-Fi connections available to people in public areas such as restaurants, malls or airports. Because of this, it means that the connection is being shared by an untold amount of people, and any one of them could be a danger to cyber security, which is not a risk worth taking when gambling online. Using 4G is much safer as this connection receives data directly from the mobile data provider and is encrypted.

Check the websites reputation

The best protection a user of online casinos can give themselves is to validate whether or not the casino they are wanting to use is legitimate. The easiest way to do this is by checking to see if the site has a gaming license. This is usually easy to find as it provides the online casino with credibility, and is usually located at the top or bottom of the page. The most common and highly regarded provider of licenses is the Malta Gaming Authority.

In addition to checking the licenses the casino has, players can also read reviews online. Reviews that mention payback percentages and hit frequencies are good to look out for as they will give an indication as to whether the site actually pays out at all. Customer support is also something that is worth nothing as scam casinos or inadequate casinos won’t have great reviews in this regard. Overly positive or negative reviews should also be avoided as these are usually paid for, or come from fellow gamers who have not been winning.