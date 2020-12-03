A POLICE force has defended the use of a Taser by one of its officers on a ‘nervous’ woman who became aggressive after being separated from her mother at a medical centre in Spain.

The woman, who confessed to breaking coronavirus restrictions by trying to bring her mother to her doctor appointment in Sabadell, allegedly became violent with staff who tried to separate them.

Police responded to reports that the woman had caused damage to the facilities and lashed out at health workers.

On their arrival, one officer used a Taser in an attempt to control her ‘aggressive attitude’, the police confirmed.

Shocking footage taken by eye-witness have revealed the dramatic incident as it unfolded.

One frame appears shows the woman sitting on the ground as a police officer stands over her with a yellow Taser gun.

The woman is then seen withering in pain and yelling as she attempts to resist arrest before the two officers manage to turn her on to her front and put her in handcuffs.

No disciplinary action has been taken against the offices and the force stood by the use of the Taser gun, calling it the last alternative due to the ‘aggressiveness’ of the woman.

The Minister of the Interior, Miquel Sampe praised the way the police had acted in a difficult situation.

He said: “The woman was very upset and another attempt to reduce it would have had worse consequences for her, such as a heart attack or fainting.”

Meanwhile a human rights group Iridia, who posted the video to social media, expressed concern and called the use of the Taser ‘very worrying and disproportionate’.

Andrés García Berrio, a spokesperson for the Center for the Defense of Human Drets – Irídia, then tweeted: “Human rights organisations are opposed to the use of electric taser guns because they can lead to a worrying increase in institutional violence.

“This action by police is an example.”

The woman later told TV3 that her treatment at the hands of the Catalan police was unfair.

She said: “I measure less than 1.60 and weigh 48 kilos, with karate they would have immobilised me quickly.”