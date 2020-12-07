UNABLE to have his regular Friday night down the boozer during lockdown, expat Conor Wilde hit on a novel idea for this one – to build his own pub!

The Irish expat, 46, got his mates over and converted his garden shed into what he claims is Spain’s smallest watering hole.

FORGET THE DRAUGHT: Conor and pals

Measuring 2.4m by 2.5m, it counts on a cornucopia of Emerald Isle collectibles… and it even has Guinness on draught.

“After being cooped up like a man in solitary in March I came up with a plan,” the Valencia-based real estate consultant told the Olive Press.

“I had an old shed in the garden. I got the lads over – Tuejar, El Gallego & Champ – and we set about turning it into Spain’s smallest pub. And if I say so myself, we’ve done a grand job.”

Called El Irlandes, after his favourite Martin Scorsese film, it happily fits his closest pals in for the usual Friday night Blarney.

Wilde, from Skerries, near Dublin, has run the Found Valencia agency for two decades.