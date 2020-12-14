TRAFFIC is at a complete standstill after car was abandoned on at A7 at Sabinillas.

The French VW Estate can be seen deserted in the middle of two lanes on the busy road at the N-340/A7 towards Estepona.













As it stands, the car still remains in the middle of the motorway, facing towards the Urbanizacion Marina De Casares, resulting in traffic being redirected to nearby roads as motorists attempt to make their way down the A7.

One eyewitness said they saw a man leave the black vehicle at around 3pm.

She told Olive Press: “Some guy perfectly parked in the middle of the road and ran off. It is definitely not a crash, there are no scratches on the car. It is really odd.”

Police are currently at the scene and a tow truck is also present.

Travellers are warned to take care when approaching the incident. Alternative routes are advised.