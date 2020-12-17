FIVE villages in the province of Malaga have yet to record a single coronavirus case since the start of the pandemic.

According to data from the Andalucian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA) website the coronavirus-free towns are: Canillas de Albaida, Salares, Atajate, Benadalid and Farajan.



As the weeks progress there are fewer and fewer towns and villages in the province of Malaga that have not yet been hit by coronavirus.

The five coronavirsus-free towns are all small municipalities in the La Axarquia and Serrania health districts, all of which have few inhabitants and are all located far from the large urban centres.

The most populated is Canillas de Albaida, with 716 inhabitants.

The first cases of coronavirus in Malaga were registered on February 28, since then the virus has swept through the province.

At the end of May, 91 out of the 103 municipalities which make up the province were COVID-19 free.

By the end of August, only 25 municipalities remained untouched by the virus. One month later, September 29, the coronavirus-free towns in Malaga was reduced to 12.

By December, the virus had already passed through almost all the localities in the province.

According to the daily report of the Andalucian Ministry of Health and Families, only five Malaga towns remain COVID-19 free.

One of the towns included in the report is Atajate, located 15 kilometre from Ronda, and is one of the smallest municipalities in Andalucia and the smallest in the province of Malaga with 168 inhabitants.

Curiously this town is only 39 kilometres away from Cuevas del Becerro which has 10% of it’s population infected with the virus.

Two towns in the same area, between the Serrania de Ronda and the Genal Valley, at opposite ends of the coronavirus spectrum.