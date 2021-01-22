Casino Management Systems (CMS) are a major asset for casino operators, so it is no wonder they are getting more popular by the year. In case the term is new to you, the explanation is simple – CMS is the software that helps casino operators run their casino. Market research shows that CMS will keep growing over the next five years.

CMS Will Grow in Upcoming Years

If you are looking into investing in the CMS industry, now may be the best time to do so. According to a recent report published by MarketsandMarkets, the CMS market will grow from $6.4 billion in 2020 to $13.7 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate of 16.4%. This is especially relevant for North America – the U.S. and Canada are expected to be the main contributors to the industry’s growth. North America has shown a significant interest in CMS research and development and is home to some of the largest CMS vendors, including Agilysys, Playtech, Scientific Games, Casino Systems, and others. However, other parts of the world, particularly Europe and East Asia, are catching up as well.

Spain is one of the countries that have experienced the rise of the gambling and iGaming industries in recent years. New online casinos for Spanish players are emerging. Also, Spain is home to one of the prominent vendors in the CMS Market, WinSystems. While WinSystems cannot compare to the industry leaders akin to Agilysys or Oracle, the situation may change over time.

What Does CMS Mean?

CMS refers to the software solutions that facilitate casino operations, including such processes as slot management, cash desk and self-service cash desk operations, slot management, and management supervision (for example, user management and employee shift management), among others. Accounting, player tracking, and bonus systems are easier with CMS as well. Basically, CMS makes all casino operations run more or less seamlessly. It is irreplaceable for casino owners, regardless of whether they run land-based casinos or operate online.

According to Steve Karoul, a casino consultant at Euro-Asia Consulting, some of the fundamental items of a good CMS are Patron Database, Player’s Club Management, Bonusing, Table Ratings, Casino Credit, Patron Data Warehouse – the list goes on and on. If you are a casino owner looking for a suitable CMS, you have a lot of research and analysis to do before choosing your perfect match. Your choice will depend on many factors, including the activities available at your casino, its size, the approach to management you follow, and more.

Why Is the CMS Market Expected to Grow?

Gambling is becoming increasingly available across the globe.

Sure, Nevada and Louisiana are the only states in the U.S. where you can gamble legally statewide. However, as many as thirty states allow gambling on selected territories (think Atlanta City or American Indian Reservations) or have made at least some forms of gaming legal. An increasing number of the E.U. countries are looking into legalization as well. Most experts agree that the ongoing legalization of gambling will continue. A rare government does not want to collect the tax money or keep spending millions on a losing battle against illegal gambling operators. As more places are legalizing casino-style gambling, the demand for CMS will grow.

Casino owners want to improve security.

It is not news that player cheating is one of the casino operators’ serious concerns. The best way to limit cheating is to invest in the most advanced security software available. No matter how expensive it is, it will save the casino more money in the long run. Since security and surveillance are parts of CMS, casino owners’ growing attention to the software is fully justified. Some may say that ‘cheaters gonna cheat,’ but the truth is, they will not unless given a chance.