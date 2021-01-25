THE number of young Brits looking to make the leap and move to Spain has jumped by nearly 500% last year, new research has revealed.

Online property platform Kyero.com says they saw a 446 per cent year-on-year increase in Britons aged 18 to 24 viewing Spanish property on its website.

Site founder Martin Del said: “A new, younger generation of ‘corona nomads’ are embracing a move to Spain.

“With no office job, mortgage or family responsibilities to tie them down – as well as no prospect of getting on the UK housing ladder – an increasing number of young British people are considering buying property abroad in Spain.”

He added: “While we’ve seen increased interest in Spanish properties from younger people of all nationalities over the last year it was British interest that really skyrocketed (up 446 per cent), suggesting that Brexit is a key factor.”

Alcaudete, Deltebre and Jerez De La Frontera in Cadiz were among the areas that saw a massive increase in property enquiries in 2020, with the latter seeing a 70% jump in search.

“Many young people don’t want to lose their freedom of movement across Europe, and by becoming Spanish residents, they re-gain their pre-Brexit rights as EU citizens,” said Bell.

“There is little doubt that coronavirus and higher levels of remote working has driven up interest in property overseas as the dream of moving to Europe becomes a realistic possibility. And it also appears that many young people disillusioned by Brexit are searching for a European lifestyle in the sun.”

Another trend that Kyero has identified as having coronavirus as having on the Spanish property market is a change in the types of locations becoming more popular for overseas buyers.

Bell said: “Because of the surge in remote working, people can often base themselves anywhere for longer periods these days, making more remote and often cheaper areas of Spain increasingly viable – and therefore popular – options. Combined with Spain’s already affordable property prices, it’s a very attractive option for young UK buyers.”