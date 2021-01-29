A BELEAGUERED expat fashion mogul has been grilled at a Costa Blanca court over her involvement in one of the biggest investment scams of the last few decades.

Arriving in a knee-length Gabardine mac, synched at the waist, and with a Panama hat, she looked more like a private detective than the accused in a financial fraud.

It was certainly fashion’s take on Inspector Clouseau as Jody Smart finally turned up at Denia Court to face the music…except she was being asked the questions.

Flanked by two of her legal team, Smart – aka Jody Kirby and Jody Bell – is facing a private prosecution brought against her Alicante-based pensions company Continental Wealth Management (CWM) for alleged fraud.

She is being taken to court by 17 out of an alleged 750 victims of the pension management company that folded in 2017, allegedly leaving a €35 million black hole.

She arrived just after 10am for her 10.30am hearing at Denia’s Palau de la Justicia courthouse, refusing to comment, and left conveniently via a fire escape two hours later.

Delayed by a year due to COVID, the lawyer for the prosecution, Antoni Bertomeu, confirmed to the Olive Press that she was grilled for an hour-and-a-half in total.

Only he and the legal team of Smart were allowed to be present in the private hearing.

Bertomeu is expected to release a full transcript of the session next week, but it is understood she was asked, in particular, about whether she set up her fashion company, Jody Bell SL, with investors’ money.

She and two other former colleagues Stephen Ward and Paul Clarke were also facing questions over their involvement in the scam that left many people losing fortunes.

One victim is alleged to have lost €800,000, while others were left penniless, leading at least one to suicide.

While several other former employees gave testimony in February 2020, the alleged ‘real’ boss Darren Kirby failed to attend court.

Despite being summoned, the ex-husband of Jody, is understood to be back in the UK, having fled for a couple of years in Australia.

His ex partner, who had her name on many of the company deeds, was grilled with only her legal representation and private prosecution lawyer Antoni Bertomeu authorised to be present.

A number of victims of the CWM investment scam had turned up at the court to ask their own questions, alongside private action coordinator Angie Brooks.

They were angry when Smart managed to somehow leave the court via an unofficial back door.

Both the court usher and two Guardia Civil officers on duty at the door expressed as much surprise as everyone else at Smart’s escape, insisting that it was ‘totally unauthorised’.

The usher explained that Smart had waited for a crowd to gather inside the building on this particularly busy morning before making her unexpected dash out through the fire exit.

“I heard the door open, but I assumed it was a court employee or maintenance staff,” declared the usher.

Fellow defendant Stephen Ward, who is accused of running a ‘sister company’ to CWM – was also cross-examined by the same judge.

On January 28, it was the turn of Paul Clarke, who is said to have initially founded CWM with Darren Kirby.

More to follow.