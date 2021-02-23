It is estimated that more than 90 per cent of all adults in Spain engage in some form of online gaming from time to time. This is actually one of the highest percentages out of any European country; great news if you are looking to pass the time or should you hope to make a bit of extra money on the side. Slots is an extremely popular option for several reasons. The interface is relatively straightforward, the games are extremely entertaining and it is sometimes possible to increase profits through the use of multipliers alongside similar bonuses.

These are also some of the very same reasons why a nearly limitless number of slots platforms can be accessed with the click of a button. The only possible issue is that it can be tough to know what to look for when choosing a specific provider. Let’s therefore examine some of the features which all of the most popular online slots sites share in common.

All About the Bonuses

Any experienced slots player knows that bonuses are often what makes the difference between a winning and a losing experience. There are several types of bonuses which will appear on a regular basis. These include:

Matched deposit bonuses.

First-time registration rewards.

Free spins.

Wild symbols and multipliers.

As the Betway casino slots info on this site clearly illustrates, some of these bonuses can be quite generous. It is still a good idea to take a look at the associated terms and conditions (such as specific wagering requirements) before making a final decision. You might also wish to speak with a customer support representative in order to address any additional questions that you may have.

Understanding the Concepts of Volatility and Return-to-Player

You are likely to come across the two concepts when reading online slots reviews, and for good reason. Both are critical factors to address if you hope to calculate the odds of winning.

Volatility is simply the amount of risks associated with a specific game in relation to payouts. A game associated with high volatility is defined by fewer winnings and larger rewards. A low-volatility game offers more regular payouts and yet, the rewards themselves are smaller. Choosing the right one will primarily depend upon your bankroll and playing style.

The return-to-player (RTP) is another way of determining how frequently a win will occur. Wins can include landing upon bonus symbols, connecting multiple reels or taking advantage of a multiplier (not to mention hitting a jackpot). In general, most experts agree that you should look for a slots platform which offers an RTP of at least 96 per cent. This is even more appropriate if you are playing slots for real money.

Thankfully, there are literally thousands of slots platforms to examine. This provides you with an even greater sense of flexibility. Performing the right amount of research and taking the variables mentioned above into account will help to ensure that you make an informed (and potentially profitable) decision.