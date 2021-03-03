HUGH Grant has holidayed here. Rod Stewart and Cristiano Ronaldo have both contributed to the town hall coffers. Princess Diana would take her boys to the sprawling Spanish estate owned by Lady Annabel Goldsmith to escape the paparazzi. Even Adnan Khashoggi, the Saudi arms dealer and one-time richest man on the planet, has a property nearby.

Quarantine restrictions may hit the tourist trade, but property prices in Benahavis, the ultra exclusive enclave in the Costa del Sol, are unlikely to suffer. It is one of the best performing property markets in Spain, as well as one of the richest.

Located a few kilometres from the coast between Marbella and Estepona, the hills of Benahavis boast some of the most expensive residential developments in Spain – and for good reason.

Over 85,000 folk from more than 100 spots across the world have settled in the mountains here, enjoying panoramic views of Gibraltar, the Mediterranean and North Africa and sunshine nearly all year round.

A playground for the wealthy, the municipality has the lowest property tax in the country and registering with the town hall gives residents access to almost anything their heart desires, from free language and arts classes to sports including padal, tennis and basketball.

Far from the glitzy (and sometimes gauche) displays of wealth ten minutes away in Puerto Banus, here the secure community promises to keep out the riff-raff. In fact crime is almost unheard of in these parts thanks to cameras snapping every car registration that comes through it’s pearly gates.

Indeed the heavenly parallels don’t end there. Driving away from the sandy beaches of the Costa del Sol, past the crystal clear Guadalamina river and up the winding mountain roads to Benahavis isn’t unlike reaching the garden of Eden. Gradually ascent towards the cloudless sky, each twist and turn reveals another gleaming mansion, more more opulent than the last.

And it is only going to get bigger and better. The medical centre is set to expand, as are the transport links connecting Benahavis to Marbella, and a new school for 1000 plus pupils is planned for 2024. Golf fanatics will be thrilled to hear about the development of a spectacular 18-hole golf course, which will see the famous Marbella Club Golf resort doubling in size.

At the heart of the community, is the quaint town centre which has all the appeal of a 1950s postcard: sun soaked bars and coffee shops sit alongside art galleries and quotes from Shakespeare, Blake and Sabines can be spotted on the side of the white washed buildings.

It’s an accurate reflection of the multinational residents that make up Benahavis. Over 60 per cent of the people who live here are from overseas, with generations of Brits, Americans, Asians and Europe adding to the rich and diverse heritage of the town.

“There’s a place for everyone here and we are proud of that,” says Scott Marshall, a councilor at the City Council of Benahavis, specialising in tourism, immigration, communication and local development. “We have a cultural hub here which has its own library and seminar room that can be used for meetings and lessons and upstairs we have photographs of everyone that has lived here over the years. There’s a real sense of community. Families look out for each other.”

Certainly Scott’s family are one of the best known in the area. Scott’s father David was one of the very first expats to arrive in the area, after moving out here from Scotland more than 50 years ago.

“When my father first arrived there was almost nothing here. But it has really flourished thanks to his hard work.”

Scott’s knowledge of property in the area is unmatched too. Born and raised in Benahavis, and only spending one year away from his hometown, Scott used his expertise to launch his own real estate business in 2009.

Benahavis

“It was only after spending a year in Aberdeen that I realised what a great quality of life we have here,” he explains. “So I came straight back out here and started working for a company, selling entertainment systems along the coast, before going into real estate in Mijas.

“People always talk about Marbella and Estepona, but I think Benahavis is the real hidden gem of the coast,” he says.

“The town hall is the wealthiest per inhabitant in the whole of Spain, which means there are all sorts of subsidies here that just don’t exist anywhere else.”

The gem of the costas, as Scott puts it, is only 10 minutes from Marbella and the golden sands of the Costa del Sol. Malaga International Airport, in turn, is only a one hour drive away.

“It’s the ideal location,’ he says. “We have great hotels here including Amanhavis and Gran Hotel. The town council allows the hotels to access sports facilities here for free so it’s common to have teams come out here to train and relax.

“It’s such a safe place too, so it makes a great visit for families. While the coast gets busy, we always have a lot of peace. We’re close to the beach but not enough for it to get hectic. Benahavis never feels stressful or overrun.”

But despite it’s stunning views and secluded location, Benahavis is far more than a holiday destination. “It’s a great place to be all year round,” says Scott. “You have the sea so close by but you also get the benefits of feeling very safe and secure in the mountains. It’s rare to not see sunshine here, but we’re only two hours from Sierra Nevada if you want to see snow and go skiing in the winter. You really get the feel of the seasons with a temperature drop at the end of summer and when we put up the Christmas lights in December, that’s really special.”

The town itself is full of alleyways, restaurants, baroque courtyards, colourful flowers and espresso bars. All year round you hear the laughter and various languages ringing out across the square, popular with families late into the evenings. Follow the smell of tapas and enjoy food at popular haunts including Bodeguita El Chico, La Escalera and Los Abanicos. And for those missing Britain? “You can’t beat the burgers at Legends,” grins Scott.

Walking off the calories isn’t exactly a problem, the sports facilities from panel courts to football pitches are unparalleled and free for residents, but it’s golf that is the favourite. For those looking for more simple pleasure, hiking is a wonderful – and free- option.

“There has been huge investment in sports facilities and incredible pathways that has created miles of walking and cycle tracks,” says Scott. “It’s really a great place if you like to keep fit, particularly when the sun is shining.”

And it almost always is – the Costa del Sol sees an average 320 days of sunshine a year – making it an obvious place to settle, especially for those fed up with lockdown in Britain.

“We’re seeing a lot of people looking for more outdoor space than ever before,” says Scott. “People are really keen to have as much space as possible and are turning away from flats to bigger properties.

“We’ve agreed to 200 more developments but the focus is on making sure we keep the apartments big and development small.”

Buying into this charmed world can be difficult, even if you have the finance available. The price of a private villa typically exceeds €10 million, with some properties even going for €30 million. But options are available.

“The cost of living is low and a two bed flat would set you back only €140k,” says Scott. “Renting is an option too. A one bed apartment would be around €500 a month, a two bed would be between 600 and 800.”

And Brexit shouldn’t put people off, Scott says. “We have lots of ‘floating residents’ here, many of whom are from non-EU countries, so we are very familiar with the process of helping people settle in from outside the EU. The town hall is definitely here to help.

“I don’t see Brexit or Covid changing people’s mind about Benahavis. We don’t see big price swings, rather a slow, steady increase, year after year,” Scott adds. “It never goes out of fashion.”