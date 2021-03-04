SAN FULGENCIO, in Costa Blanca’s Vega Baja region, is having a “Tik Tok for Equality” campaign inline with International Women’s Day on March 8.

Josefina Sampere, of the city’s Department of Social Services and Women, explained that Covid-19 and subsequent social-distancing regulations have influenced the decision.

She also admitted, the council is, “adapting to the new youth habits aiming to promote equality and the rejection of gender violence among the young.”

LAUNCH: Josefina Sampere with one of the brochures

A series of online ‘zoom conferences’ entitled, “Awareness against gender violence” is also planned for Monday 8 and Tuesday 9 at 6pm.

Sampere said the sessions, “are aimed at providing tools and guidelines to parents to prevent any type of situations of this type among the young.”

To participate it will be necessary to register by sending personal data to the email sanfulgencio@porlaigualdad.es.

The deadline for submitting Tik Tok videos ends tomorrow, March 5, with full details on the council website, www.sanfulgencio.es

Relevant brochures are also available at various municipal sites throughout San Fulgencio and La Marina, the nearby urbanisation popular with British expats.

Regarding International Women’s Day on Monday, Sampere reassured the public that, “we must not stop promoting and encouraging equality between men and women.”

She concluded, “we want to have a fairer municipality that offers the same opportunities for all.”

Tik Tok is proving ever more popular as a way of reaching out to younger generations.

Even Spain’s Policia Nacional is using the platform.

