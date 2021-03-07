Indian food is famous world over.

But there is only one place to get your fix for your traditional favourites in Benahavis

Indian Spice has been serving delicious and authentic curries to hungry tummies in ‘Havis for three years now, going from strength to strength since they opened on Plaza Del Castillo in 2018.

Owner Shane Kunnath who left behind the rat race and the world of banking to set up the town’s top Indian eatery says good ambience and friendly staff have been keen to the restaurant’s success.

He said: “I really started Indian eat so I could enjoy my favourite food all the time but I’ve been delighted that people here love to eat it too.

“We’re the only Indian in Benahavis and the customers know they can count on us for amazing service and a great atmosphere.

“We’re big on quality and even bigger on quantity, that’s our motto. We want everyone to leave full and happy.”

Found in the heart of the town, Indian Spice is known for its buzzy atmosphere and crisp white interiors. Despite the modern look, the food is traditional — must-orders include chicken tikka masala and lamb rogan josh, with rich tomatoes, onions, garlic, yoghurt and a signature blend of spices.

Shane’s favourite? “Always the tandoori lamb chops. They are so delicious and tender. We marinate them to perfection!”

So what are you waiting for? Gather a gang for dinner on the buzzing courtyard or order a takeaway and enjoy the rich flavours of Indian without even having to leave your sofa.