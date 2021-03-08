What is it that makes Spain the perfect destination for solo female travelers? Travel expert Karen Rosenblum shares her top five reasons why a woman travelling on her own should make Spain their next destination.

Safety

Spain is overall one of the safest countries for solo female travelers.

Of course, as anywhere in the world, always take proper precautions, keep a close eye on your valuables (pickpocketing is common in the larger cities such as Barcelona and Madrid), and take a taxi back to your accommodations at night, especially if you are alone.

But that said, serious and violent crime, especially against travelers is very low. People are friendly, and during non-global pandemic times, the locals stay out very late at night, so there are always people around.

Affordable

Compared to many other Western European countries, Spain is more affordable.

As a solo female traveler, you do not need to cram into a shared room at a youth hostel to travel on a budget, avoiding a single supplement. There are private room options for all travel budgets.

And if you want to splurge and sleep in an old castle or fortress, you can do that! Spain has a network of 90 Paradores, luxurious hotels often housed in historical buildings. Totally worth the extra cash!

Ease of getting around

Spain is easy to get around. Public transportation is efficient, easy to use, safe, and comfortable.

The larger cities are incredibly well inner-connected with a network of trains and buses. And getting around the cities is a breeze, even the smaller regional cities often have urban busses.

And if you do want to get off the beaten path for a few days, it’s highly recommended and easy to rent a car. Then, you can visit some of Spain’s most charming small towns, hidden beaches, and beautiful nature, which are not always accessible by public transportation.

So many things to see and do

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

Spain literally has something for everyone. And solo female travelers rave about the variety of things to see and do.

Yes, there are beautiful beaches, especially the lesser-traveled ones, but Spain is so much more than a beach destination.

With so much history here, there is incredible art and architecture everywhere you look. And each region is completely unique with a rich culture and sometimes a different language too!

Home to world-class museums, as well as smaller galleries and exhibitions to learn about culture, history, art, and just about everything else that is Spanish.

And for women who just want to get out in nature, Spain is perfect. Many women walk the Camino de Santiago solo and end up with new best friends by the time they reach Santiago de Compostela.

With mountains all over the country, rivers, caves, and gorges, if you enjoy hiking, biking, rock climbing, kayaking, kite surfing, or just about any outdoor activity, you can find it in Spain!

Food and drink

Hate dining out alone and asking for a table for one? Spain’s tapas bars are perfect for solo travelers. Just elbow yourself up to the bar and order a drink. You will often be served a free tapa of some of Spain’s world-class jámon, cheese, olives, and more.

Be sure to sample some of Spain’s amazing wine too! From the famous wines from La Rioja, Spain’s premier wine region, to the sweet and sultry Jerez (sherry) from Andalucía, Spain really produces wine for every taste.

Karen Rosenblum has travelled all over Spain and now organises trips for others.

Karen is a seasoned solo female traveler, having visited over 65 countries, and mostly solo. She is also a travel industry professional with over 20 years in the business. Spain stole her heart and these days she calls Andalucía home. Founder of Spain Less Traveled a boutique travel agency offering personalized travel services, Karen works with clients to help them plan their unique bucket list trip to Spain. You can also join Travel Spain!, her online travel community bringing together those passionate Spain travelers and travel dreamers.

