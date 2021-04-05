REAL Madrid star Marcelo could be fined €2,700 for breaching COVID-19 regulations after he posted a photo of himself enjoying an unauthorised day trip to Valencia.

The club’s $8 million signing was investigated by Ministry of Justice of the Generalitat Valenciana after he shared a snap of his family at Malvarrosa beach on Instagram last week.

In the image,  Marcelo can be seen beaming alongside his wife and children, with none of the family wearing a mask. 

Marcelo, his wife and eldest son now face being slapped with individual fines amounting to €700 euros, €600 for not respecting the perimeter closure plus €100 for not wearing a mask in a public space. 

As football player’s youngest son is underage, he is not obliged to wear a mask but could still be fined €600 for breaching the travel ban. 

Despite the hefty fees,  the amount works out to just 0.1% of the left back’s salary and barely a dent on Marcelo’s $17 million fortune.

It comes just three months after the footballer shared photos with his family in a hotel in Sierra Nevada on social media, despite mobility restrictions being in place over the Christmas break. Marcelo is not the only one who has been misbehaving of late – Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was spotted in Marbella and Valencia player Goncalo Guedes went to Ibiza over the Easter weekend.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.