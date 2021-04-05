REAL Madrid star Marcelo could be fined €2,700 for breaching COVID-19 regulations after he posted a photo of himself enjoying an unauthorised day trip to Valencia.

The club’s $8 million signing was investigated by Ministry of Justice of the Generalitat Valenciana after he shared a snap of his family at Malvarrosa beach on Instagram last week.

In the image, Marcelo can be seen beaming alongside his wife and children, with none of the family wearing a mask.

Marcelo, his wife and eldest son now face being slapped with individual fines amounting to €700 euros, €600 for not respecting the perimeter closure plus €100 for not wearing a mask in a public space.

As football player’s youngest son is underage, he is not obliged to wear a mask but could still be fined €600 for breaching the travel ban.

Despite the hefty fees, the amount works out to just 0.1% of the left back’s salary and barely a dent on Marcelo’s $17 million fortune.

It comes just three months after the footballer shared photos with his family in a hotel in Sierra Nevada on social media, despite mobility restrictions being in place over the Christmas break. Marcelo is not the only one who has been misbehaving of late – Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was spotted in Marbella and Valencia player Goncalo Guedes went to Ibiza over the Easter weekend.