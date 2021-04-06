A MAN was rushed to hospital with serious injuries on Monday night (April 5) after a major incident in Malaga city centre.
The victim was found unconscious by emergency services after a brawl broke out between a gang of young men just after 10pm near the Plaza Mitjana.
The man is currently in hospital being treated for a serious head injury.
The National Police are investigating the exact circumstances in which the man suffered the injuries but one theory is that he hit his head against a wall.
