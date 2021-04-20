A PARAGLIDER was lifted to safety after suffering an accident in a rocky area near Malaga.
The man got into difficulty close to Teba after losing control and crashing into a rocky area at around 3pm on Monday, April 19.
Rescuers managed to save the man where he was airlifted to hospital and treated for minor injuries.
