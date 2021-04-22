POPULAR property programme, A Place In The Sun, has researched thousands of UK holiday home buyers to reveal the most popular areas for Brits to buy abroad.

Almost 7,000 prospective house-hunters were questioned during the various lockdowns suffered in the last year.

BEAUTIFUL SCENERY: Calpe on the Costa Blanca

Series producers at Channel 4, said, “We’ve all been spending a lot more time indoors over the last year, and it’s got many of us dreaming about being somewhere warmer and sunnier.”

The pandemic has meant that of those buyers, some 30% are more motivated than ever to buy abroad.

Once travel restrictions allow, almost two-thirds of those surveyed stated a preference for Spain.

ALICANTE: Popular port area and hilltop castle

Some 61% said that that’s where they plan to buy, followed by 12% in France and 6% in Portugal.

Real Estate company TripInvest.com listed the reasons why they think Brits love Spain.

These include transport links, climate, beautiful Blue Flag beaches, affordable properties and a rich cultural heritage.

HERITAGE: In abundance throughout cities like Murcia and Cartagena

Costa Blanca in particular, includes all of the above but certain cities like Murcia and Cartagena have a wonderfully rich history.

Torrevieja is considered a very cosmopolitan destination with a healthy mix of expats from many countries.

And, of course, Benidorm is a magnet for young and old alike, with its mix of theme parks, beaches and varied hospitality.

The survey also revealed the top areas in those countries where buyers are likely to purchase.

Of the top five Spanish destinations, three were in the same area.

SPAIN

Costa Blanca

Costa del Sol

Almeria

Murcia

Torrevieja

FRANCE

Dordogne

Poitou Charentes

Aquitaine

Limousin

Languedoc

PORTUGAL

Algarve

Silver Coast

Lagos

Tavira

Vilamoura

