120 MUNICIPAL towns in Andalucia are in the red zone for possible border lockdowns or closure of all non-essential activities.

Following the Junta’s proposal to lift the ban on mobility between provinces this week, data from the Regional Ministry of Health reflects a total of 120 Andalucian localities which have crossed one of two thresholds set by the Junta in Andalucia to determine stricter coronavirus measures.

The first is a 14-day cumulative incidence rate of between 500 and 1,000 cases per 100,000 people which sets the criterion for perimeter closure.

The second is an incidence rate of above 1,000 cases per 100,000 people which sees the closure of all non-essential businesses, such as bars and restaurants, as well as their outer perimeters.

The Junta will update this Thursday the towns that will have to restrict their mobility or close their non-essential businesses.

78 municipalites which face possible border lockdown:

Almeria (6) : Santa Cruz de Marchena, La Mojonera, Viator, Santa Fe de Mondujar, Lijar and Pechina.

: Santa Cruz de Marchena, La Mojonera, Viator, Santa Fe de Mondujar, Lijar and Pechina. Cadiz (7): Algodonales, Setenil de las Bodegas, Benaocaz, Barbate, Ubrique, Bornos and Espera.

Algodonales, Setenil de las Bodegas, Benaocaz, Barbate, Ubrique, Bornos and Espera. Cordoba (4): Castro del Rio, Fuente-Tojar, Benameji and Hornachuelos.

Castro del Rio, Fuente-Tojar, Benameji and Hornachuelos. Granada (29) : Lecrin, Las Gabias, Benalua, Villamena, Villa de Otura, Zagra, Benalua de las Villas, Peligros, Alhama de Granada, Lujar, Durcal, Castril, Cijuela, Lugros, Santa Fe, Fuente Vaqueros, Chauchina, Villanueva Mesía, Pulianas, Dehesas de Guadix, Fonelas, Marchal, Quentar, Jun, Escuzar, Güejar Sierra, Illora, Nigüelas and Montillana.

: Lecrin, Las Gabias, Benalua, Villamena, Villa de Otura, Zagra, Benalua de las Villas, Peligros, Alhama de Granada, Lujar, Durcal, Castril, Cijuela, Lugros, Santa Fe, Fuente Vaqueros, Chauchina, Villanueva Mesía, Pulianas, Dehesas de Guadix, Fonelas, Marchal, Quentar, Jun, Escuzar, Güejar Sierra, Illora, Nigüelas and Montillana. Huelva (6) : Almonaster la Real, Galaroza, Cartaya, Cumbres de San Bartolome, Santa Ana la Real and Rociana del Condado.

: Almonaster la Real, Galaroza, Cartaya, Cumbres de San Bartolome, Santa Ana la Real and Rociana del Condado. Jaen (15): Guarroman, Jodar, Castellar, Santo Tome, Quesada, Pegalajar, Sorihuela del Guadalimar, Linares, Sabiote, Valdepeñas de Jaen, Arquillos, Arroyo del Ojanco, Noalejo, Torreblascopedro and Alcala la Real.

Guarroman, Jodar, Castellar, Santo Tome, Quesada, Pegalajar, Sorihuela del Guadalimar, Linares, Sabiote, Valdepeñas de Jaen, Arquillos, Arroyo del Ojanco, Noalejo, Torreblascopedro and Alcala la Real. Malaga (3): Alameda, Cuevas del Becerro and Sierra de Yeguas.

Alameda, Cuevas del Becerro and Sierra de Yeguas. Seville (8): Villanueva del Ariscal, Aznalcazar, Casariche, Lora de Estepa, El Garrobo, La Luisiana, Villamanrique de la Condesa and Peñaflor.

42 municipalites which face possible border lockdown AND non-essential activity closure:

Almeria (1): Rioja (1,101.1)

Rioja (1,101.1) Cadiz (4): Puerto Serrano (2,967.4), El Bosque (1,731.1), Villamartin (1,348.5) and Alcala del Valle (1,169.9).

Puerto Serrano (2,967.4), El Bosque (1,731.1), Villamartin (1,348.5) and Alcala del Valle (1,169.9). Cordoba (2): Conquista (1,366.1) and Palenciana (1,296.9).

Conquista (1,366.1) and Palenciana (1,296.9). Granada (18): Colomera (3,302.6), Domingo Perez de Granada (2,619.5), Agron (2,307.6), Montejícar (1,943.1), Albuquerque (1,943.1) and Albuquerque (1,943.1). 943,1), Albuñuelas (1.870,3), Orce (1.687,7), Darro (1.591,1), Pampaneira (1.577,2), Fornes (1.438,8), Campotejar (1.383,2), Salar (1. 335.3), Huescar (1,250.8), Beas de Guadix (1,215.8), El Valle (1,102.5), Rubite (1,047.1), Zafarraya (1,037.7), Iznalloz (1. 035.1) and Gualchos (1,021.1)

Colomera (3,302.6), Domingo Perez de Granada (2,619.5), Agron (2,307.6), Montejícar (1,943.1), Albuquerque (1,943.1) and Albuquerque (1,943.1). 943,1), Albuñuelas (1.870,3), Orce (1.687,7), Darro (1.591,1), Pampaneira (1.577,2), Fornes (1.438,8), Campotejar (1.383,2), Salar (1. 335.3), Huescar (1,250.8), Beas de Guadix (1,215.8), El Valle (1,102.5), Rubite (1,047.1), Zafarraya (1,037.7), Iznalloz (1. 035.1) and Gualchos (1,021.1) Huelva (3) : Santa Olalla del Cala (1,335.3), Cumbres Mayores (1,029.1) and Almonte (1,003.7).

: Santa Olalla del Cala (1,335.3), Cumbres Mayores (1,029.1) and Almonte (1,003.7). Jaen (8): Frailes (2,776), Santiago-Pontones (2,198.5), Navas de San Juan (1,457.5), Campillo de Arenas (1,256.4), Fuerte del Rey (1,180.8), Beas de Segura (1,058.8), Huesa (1. 044.1) and Castillo de Locubín (1,037.2).

Frailes (2,776), Santiago-Pontones (2,198.5), Navas de San Juan (1,457.5), Campillo de Arenas (1,256.4), Fuerte del Rey (1,180.8), Beas de Segura (1,058.8), Huesa (1. 044.1) and Castillo de Locubín (1,037.2). Malaga (3) : Alfarnate (4,788.7), Alfarnatejo (1,648.3) and Almargen (1,181.3).

: Alfarnate (4,788.7), Alfarnatejo (1,648.3) and Almargen (1,181.3). Sevilla (3): El Palmar de Troya (2,048.6), Martin de la Jara (1,163.2) and Isla Mayor (1,030).

