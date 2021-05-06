A SPANISH mansion has sold for a staggering €23MILLION – and the two-storey home offers a 20-metre pool, cinema, and even a spa.

The home, at the luxury development of La Zagaleta on the Costa del Sol, spans an incredible 3,000 square metres sitting on an estate of almost 14,000 square metres.

Renovations for the ultra modern property were completed last year, with estate agents Drumelia calling the home ‘the most sexy, epic listing ever’.

They said: “Villa Cullinan is the diamond of Marbella. It’s absolutely brand-new, an architectural masterpiece, one in a billion. It was completed at the end of last year, and immediately won the prize as best villa of Spain and best villa of Europe according to European property awards.”

Sold to an anonymous buyer, records show the stunning property also offers an indoor heated pool, a gym, a spa centre, a cinema room and two kitchens among many 10 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

The lavish pad, which boasts a master bedroom so big it takes up an entire first floor wing, is believed to be Europe’s most expensive home.

READ MORE:

SUCCESSFUL COVID-19 VACCINE ROLLOUT IN SPAIN WILL SEE PROPERTY SALES RISE BY 5%