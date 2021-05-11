THE LIFELESS body of British mother missing since Saturday has been found in the Marina Alta region of Costa Blanca North, today.

Sources have revealed Suzanne Knowles was found close to her home in Forna, some 20 miles inland from Denia.

TRAGIC: Mrs Knowles pictured with son, Josh

Two of her children had flown to Spain last night in a desperate bid to find their mum after she went missing on Saturday, May 8.

Mrs Knowles said she was going to buy a horse at the weekend, but after setting off at 10am that morning, no-one had heard from her.

The 51-year-old was last seen a few miles away in her beige Fiat van (pictured, before a roof rack was fitted)

Guardia Civil were informed and raised the issue immediately on social media, with a “Desaparecida” (Disappeared) post.

The Olive Press spoke with Suzie’s daughter, Tahnee Knowles-Hamester, who arrived at Valencia airport at 10pm last night on a flight with her brother, Josh.

MISSING SINCE SATURDAY: Last seen in her company van

She mentioned the panic at trying to coordinate Covid-tests and flights at such short notice, revealing that she and brother Josh had yet to determine what may have happened.

Anecdotal evidence from friends in the area was contradictory, which only added to the stress being suffered.

Social media posts from the siblings managed to gather a number of helpers this morning, May 11, with Tahnee coordinating groups to search nearby rural areas.

However, the searches quickly came upon the tragic lifeless body of their mum.

It is believed she may have been there since Saturday, as she has not answered calls from any of her desperate family or friends.

The Judicial Police of Xàbia had taken charge of the investigation, initially revealing that nothing was ruled out, and there has been no evidence that any third parties were involved.

Originally from Belfast, Suzi had been running a small business in the area called Plum Paints, that specialised in refurbishing older properties.If any readers have any information about Suzi’s last movements, please call the Guardia on 062 or contact us on newsdesk@theolivepress.es