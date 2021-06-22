The increased competitiveness of the gambling industry has forced casinos to take extreme measures to attract clients. Casino bonuses are the most common methods that have been used so far and they have been quite effective. These are free offers that are given to new and existing clients to entice them to sign up and play.

There are different kinds of bonuses. The most common ones include deposit bonuses and no deposit bonuses. The latter are free offers that are usually given without any conditions. The latter, on the other hand, requires you to deposit an amount above a certain value to claim them. Here is an overview of the top bonuses in online casinos:

No Deposit Bonuses

As aforementioned, no deposit bonuses are free of charge. Just as the name suggests, it is given without making any deposits. All you need to do is to go to the casino offering it, sign up, and proceed to the Promotions section to claim the bonus. Some casinos may require you to insert a bonus code first while others will award the bonus immediately you complete the registration process. It is important to check the bonus terms and conditions to know how to obtain the bonus.

Due to the risk involved in offering such a bonus, it is only reserved for the top casinos. The bonuses are also smaller in size compared to other bonuses. In certain instances, the casinos may make it impossible to cash out on the winnings you hit from this kind of bonus. Nevertheless, this is the most popular kind of bonus because it is free of charge. It allows you to play your favourite games risk-free and stand a chance of winning real cash in some casinos.

Deposit Bonuses

These are perhaps the most common bonuses you will find in online casinos. Most casinos prefer to offer them as their welcome offers. These require you to deposit an amount above a certain minimum amount to claim them. They are usually given as a percentage of the deposit made. For example, a 100% deposit bonus means that you will get a bonus worth 100% of the deposit you made. Hence, if you deposit $100, you will receive a $100 bonus. Since they are quite common, it is an injustice to choose a casino without one.

These bonuses are friendly to both the casino platform and the gamers. The deposit required locks out the jokers who are simply looking for free offers to take advantage of. Even though they are usually given as a percentage of the deposit, they often have a maximum bonus amount. For example, the deposit bonus could be 100% up to $300. Hence, you will get a bonus of $300 even if you deposit more cash. Nevertheless, casinos know how to cater for the needs of their clientele so you may find a perfectly tailored offer for the big ballers.

Free Spins

Slot lovers are among the most valued customers of online casinos and this explains why they have a bonus made specifically for them. A free spin simply means that you will spin a certain slot game and no cash will be deducted from your account. Free spins are given frequently in most casinos. They could be used to introduce a certain new game, given in conjunction with bonus money as a welcome offer, or even as the no deposit bonus.

The top casinos usually offer deposit bonuses in conjunction with free spins as the welcome bonus. For instance, you can find a welcome bonus of 100% plus 25 free spins on a certain slot. You should remember to use this bonus on the selected slot. Besides, the bonus spins may be given as a wholesome or a specific number of them given over a certain number of days. For instance, 10 spins can be given every day for ten days resulting in 100 free spins.

The wagering requirements also apply slightly differently. Most casinos require you to play and win money using them and this cash is later subjected to the requirements.

Cashback Bonuses

These bonuses are becoming increasingly popular in online casinos, though, they tend to profit the high rollers more than the conservative buzz seekers. This bonus returns a certain percentage of your losses over some time. For instance, a 10% cashback means that 10% of your losses will be returned to you as a bonus, thus, minimizing your losses over time.

They may also be capped at a certain amount to prevent the casino from losing so much money. The reason why these bonuses are so popular is that they often come with no wagering requirements. Hence, the casino simply gives you back your money and allows you to cash out at will. It is certainly worth claiming.

Referral Bonuses

The last kind of bonus in this list is the referral bonus. This method is used to encourage existing players to advertise the casino to their friends and relatives. How does it work?

The casino will give you a specific personal code that you can share with your friends or through your social media pages. If another player signs up and inserts your bonus code, you will receive a bonus, which can come in form of free spins, free chips, or even bonus money. In some instances, your friend may also receive a certain reward in addition to the normal welcome bonus.

Wagering Requirements

This is perhaps the most critical part to consider when checking the bonus terms and conditions and that explains why it has appeared a few times in this article. It is a multiplier value that shows how much you must wager before cashing out. For instance, a 20 times requirement on a $100 bonus means that you must stake $2000 before withdrawing your winnings. You should go for bonuses with reasonable wagering requirements to stand a chance of cashing out.

These are the top 5 of the most popular casino bonuses. You should always choose a casino that offers sizeable bonuses with favourable terms and conditions. These kinds of bonuses will certainly be worthwhile.