ACCORDING to Andalucia’s health authorities, 38 out of Malaga’s 103 municipalities have registered zero new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, including the noteworthy case of Atajate which has remained virus-free since the start of the pandemic.

Atajate, with 169 residents, nestled in the Ronda highlands has managed to contain the virus at bay since the health crisis started.

The Malaga province towns that have not registered any new COVID-19 infections in the last 14 days are the following:

Alcaucin, Alfarnate, Alfarnatejo, Archez, Arenas, Benamargosa, Benamocarra, Canillas de Albaida, Cútar, Competa, Comares, Iznate, Salares, Sedella, Sayalonga, Almargen, Cañete la Real, Humilladero, Teba, Villanueva de Tapia, Almogia, Macharaviaya Alpandeire, Atajate, Benadalid, Benalauria, Cartajima, Cuevas del Becerro, Farajan, Gaucín, Igualeja, Genalguacil, Jimera de Libar, Juzcar, Montecorto, Parauta, Pujerra and Serrato.

Additionally another 14 towns which have only reported one positive case in the last 14 days.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, there are 11 malaga towns considered to be at extreme risk of spreading coronavirus by registering a cumulative incidence rate above 250 cases in the last 14 days, with Istan registering an alarming 1,338.7 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The rest of Malaga towns considered to be at extreme risk for COVID-19 are as follows:

El Burgo (669.6), El Borge (433.8), Carratraca (405.4), Montejaque (316.1), Marbella (306.2), Alora (305.1), Colmenar (293.3), Alhaurin de la Torre (274.5), Villanueva de la Concepcion (273.7) and Antequera (263.8).

There are an additional 16 high-risk municipalities in Malaga which are:

Nerja (231.7), Benarraba (224.2), Benahavis (219.4), Guaro (219.3), Cartama (216.9), Estepona (209, 3), Pizarra (201.2), Mijas (194.4), Casabermeja (192.9), Villanueva de Algaidas (192.9), Jubrique (191.2), Fuente de Piedra (187.8), Benalmadena (176.4), Torremolinos (174.9), Malaga (166.5), Ojen (157.2).

