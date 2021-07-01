By Alexander Marciniak

NEW rules come into play from Friday July 2, as Spain tightens requirements from travellers arriving from the UK to anywhere in Spain (including the Balearic and Canary Islands).

The new rules published by the Spanish government state that travellers must provide a negative PCR test or proof of vaccination on arrival in Spain.

This change comes with an influx of British tourists to the Balearic Islands after its placement on the “green List” which means those travelling from the UK to the islands of Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca or Formentera will no longer be required to quarantine when they return home.

So here’s what you need to know about the new rules:

From July 2nd, those flying from the UK into any Spanish airport (including the Balearic and Canary Islands) must present either:

– A negative COVID-19 test dated within 48 hours prior to travel. The tests accepted are NAAT type which includes TMA, PCR, LAMP & NEAR. Antigen tests are not acceptede.

– Or, proof of vaccination.

How to prove you have been vaccinated:

The traveller must be able to prove they have received the full dose of the vaccine at least 14 days prior to travel. This means both injections in the case of Pfizer, AztraZeneca or Moderna or just one if it’s Jansen/Johnson & Johnson variety.

Vaccines must be approved by the European Medicines Agency or the World Health Organisation. The currently accepted vaccines are: Pfizer-Biontech, Moderna, Astra-Zeneca, Jansen/Johnson&Johnson, Sinovac y Sinopharm.

The NHS COVID pass or the NHS letter (or respective letters from Wales and Scotland) will serve as sufficient evidence of full vaccination. Instructions on how to get the right documentation from the NHS can be found on the UK government website HERE.

The letter of appointment for your jab is not considered acceptable proof.

All documents must be written in either Spanish, English, French or German, and may be presented on paper or digitally.

Travellers may also be obliged to undergo a visual assessment and a temperature check on arrival.

Does this apply to all ages?

Spain states that children under 12 years old are exempt from the requirement to present a negative PCR or vaccination certificate when travelling with an adult.

However, those over the age of 12 are subject to the same rules as adults and must show either a negative PCR test or proof of vaccine.

All arrivals to Spain will need to have filled in a Health Control Form:

It is still compulsory to fill out the Health Control Form (otherwise known as the Passenger Locator Form or the FCS, Formulario de Control Sanitario).

This form requires the passenger to detail which countries and regions they have been in during the past 14 days.

The form requires the passenger to confirm that they meet the health requirements to enter Spain.

Upon completion of the form, the traveller will be issued with a QR code: this code can be shown to airline staff and border control officers in both paper and digital form. The form must be completed within 48 hours of travel.

The form is available here.

Returning from Spain to the UK

Spain is currently listed as an amber country which means non-essential travel is not advised and those that do arrive from Spain but undergo compulsory quarantine as well as present a negative PCR test before arrival and evidence that you have booked the two PCR required on day 2 and day 8.

These rules do not apply to those returning from the Balearic Islands which since June 30 has been placed on the green list. This removes the need for mandatory quarantine but travellers must still present a negative PCR test on arrival.

All arrivals to UK airports must show a Passenger Locator Form to find out more about what this is and how to access it, click HERE

Useful Links:

More information on COVID Safety measures and entry requirements is available on the UK Government travel website, Spanish Government travel website and the official Spanish Tourism website. For information regarding the current coronavirus situation in Spain the UK Government gives advice here.

