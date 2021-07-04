Author, plant-based chef, health and weight loss coach, Daria Sanetra, is holding a book signing and ‘ask the expert’ session on July 9 of new book, Your Emotional Belly Cure

Taking place between 12pm and 4pm, at The Bookshop in San Pedro de Alcantara, Sanetra welcomes readers to join her in celebrating the launch of her new book, Your Emotional Belly Cure.

Daria Sanetra launches new book: Your Emotional Belly Cure

As well as signing copies, the health and weight loss coach will be available to answer any questions guests may have, and they can even book a 15-minute consultation for a more personalised discussion.

The first 30 people to purchase a copy of her book, will also receive a raw snack box.

Sanetra describes the book as: “Your Emotional Belly Cure is an in-depth guide designed for the countless women worldwide who struggle with weight and/or self-love.

“This book holds vital knowledge and explanations into an extraordinary lifestyle proven to boost overall wellness, energy, and joy.

“It is designed for people who are feeling emotionally stuck, dissatisfied and upset by their bodies and particularly their stomachs and want something easy to follow to start making a change.”

The book also has more than 100 recipes, featuring many of the meals that Sanetra makes for herself and eats on a daily basis.

“It’s a way for you to eat healthfully, close to the earth, with the best ingredients that you choose, so when you sit down to enjoy a delicious meal you know what you are eating and you haven’t spent all day in the kitchen,” she added.

To book a 15-minute session or for more information, email daria@dariasanetra.com

The signing and Q&A will take place at www.thebookshop.es

www.dariasanetra.com

