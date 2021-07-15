It’s going to be a scorching summer – but if you were tempted to slip on flip-flops for a road trip, you should think twice.

Drivers wearing this summer footwear could face €80 fines.

While there are no rules against the use of flip flops in particular, drivers are advised they must have “footwear and clothing which does not prevent you using the controls in the correct manner”.

¡Vuelve la pregunta del verano ??

¿Se multa o no conducir con chanclas??



?No hay normas sobre ello pero si se aprecia que afecta a la seguridad (manejo de pedales, p. ej) puede ser sancionable.



Consejo?Usa la cabeza y ponte calzado cómodo y seguro https://t.co/4pgykAM9VJ pic.twitter.com/K2X4Ui9dmQ — Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) June 24, 2021

Royal Automobile Club of Spain (RACE) has shared some guidelines to follow when choosing which shoes are appropriate to drive in.

Your shoe should:

Have a sole no thicker than 10mm.

The sole shouldn’t however be too thin or soft.

Provide enough grip to stop your foot slipping off the pedals.

Not be too heavy.

Not limit ankle movement.

Be narrow enough to avoid accidentally depressing two pedals at once.

RACE said: “While light, flimsy and impractical footwear can be dangerous, so can sturdy, robust shoes, such as walking or snow boots.

“It’s important to have a good base and grip to apply pressure to the pedals, but you need a certain degree of finesse to manipulate the controls.”

If not, you could strike the brake and accelerator together, producing a heart-in-mouth situation.

Of course, this all doesn’t stop some people, plenty of motorists do drive in shoes that afford them the proper control over the car.

Flip flops could slip off, become wedged under pedals or prevent you from pressing the pedals.

Drivers face a €80 on-the-spot fine if police believe that the footwear worn by the driver could jeopardise driver safety. For example, if the shoes prevent the pedals from being operated properly, drivers could land themselves in hot water with the police. and be charged with a hefty fine.