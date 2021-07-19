A 41-year-old man from Badajoz in Extremadura has become a social media star in Spain after he revealed plans to convert a 1998 battered old bus he bought for a bargain €2,700 into a ‘motorised hotel’.

Ivan Ramillete, a tattoo artist by profession, is a lifelong fan of caravaning but has taken his obsession a step further with plans to convert an old bus into a modern family hotel.

He came up with the idea after his wife Esmeralda insisted that a caravan was too small and cramped for a family holiday.

Instead, she pleaded with Ramillete to allow the family to spend the next holiday in spacious luxury of a hotel rather than the usual limited conditions of narrow caravan.

So he upgraded his caravan for the bus and started working inside to convert it into something that would please his wife, a transformation he documented on social media.

The future 12-metre motorized hotel has become a family project, where Ramillete is being helped by his wife, cousins and even his 5-year-old son Ivan.

He has already removed all the seats, and will now start installing a dining room, a living room, a kitchen, a bathroom, and a bedroom.

@TATTOOBUSLIFE

The influencer, under the username of Tattoobuslife, has become a sensation where several Spanish TVs and newspapers have shared his story.

He has even started a trend, with his friend and neighbour persuaded to purchase a 13-metre bus to do up.

