THERE’S no doubt the COVID crisis has brought about a new appreciation for travel.

With many around the globe eager to pack their bags and head to the next bucket-list destination, beauty spots and Insta-worthy shots are sought after now more than ever.

But those already in Spain don’t have to go far to see one of the world’s ‘Most Instagrammable Natural Beauty Spots’.

The Pyrenees and Sierra Nevada in Spain have been named among the ‘most instagrammable’ places in the world, according to a recent study.

The Body Shop released a list of the 20 of The World’s Most Instagrammable Natural Beauty Spots across the globe, ranking the Pyrenees and Sierra Nevada 6th and 7th respectively.

Pyrenees

With 3.1 million hashtags, the UK’s largest national park, Lake District is revealed to be the most Instagrammed natural beauty spot in the world. Around 15.8 million visitors head to the Lake District each year to enjoy the area, which covers 2,362 square kilometres, so it’s no wonder it has amassed so many hashtags.

In second place was Italy’s Amalfi Coast, which UNESCO called ‘an outstanding example of Mediterranean landscape’. Clearly lots of visitors agreed, as 2,800,000 of them hashtagged the view.

Italy also takes the third spot, alongside France and Switzerland thanks to Mont Blanc which has 2.6k hashtags. It is also Europe’s highest mountain to explore standing tall at 4,807 metres.

Making it’s second appearance in the top five, the UK also takes the fourth spot thanks to Scotland’s Highlands, a remote region on the northwest of Scotland which has an impressive 2,400,000 hashtags on Instagram. In fifth place is Italy again, with the Dolomites (another one of Italy’s UNESCO World Heritage sites), which has 2,200,000 hashtags.

The rest of the top ten features Spain, France and Andorra’s Pyrenees (1,800,000), Spain’s Sierra Nevada (1,400,000), Italy’s Mount Etna (1,300,000), Ecuador’s Islas Galapagos (1,200,000) and Italy’s Lago di Como (1,100,000).

Take a look at the full list below:

Top 20 Most Instagrammed Natural Beauty Spots (with rank, country, name, Instagram hashtag and no. of hashtags)

1 UK Lake District #lakedistrict 3,100,000

2 Italy Amalfi #amalficoast 2,800,000

3 France, Italy and Switzerland Mont Blanc #montblanc 26,00,000

4 UK Scotland’s Northwest Highlands #scotlandhighlands 2,400,000

5 Italy The Dolomites #dolomites 2,200,000

6 Spain, France and Andorra Pyrenees #pyrenees 1,800,000

7 Spain Sierra Nevada #sierranevada 1,400,000

8 Italy Mount Etna #etna 1,300,000

9 Ecuador Islas Galapagos #galapagos 1,200,000

10 Italy Lago di Como #lagodicomo 1,100,000

11 Nepal Mount Everest #everest 964,000

12 Brazil Fernando de Noronha #fernandodenoronha 827,000

13 Brazil Chapada Dos Veadeiros #chapadadosveadeiros 797,000

14 UK Dartmoor? #dartmoor 752,000

15 Brazil Pantanal #pantanal 668,000

16 India Meghalaya #meghalaya 641,000

17 Kenya Masai Mara #masaimara 573,000

18 Honduras Roatan #roatan 562,000

19 UK Yorkshire Dales #yorkshiredales 561,000

20 Brazil Sugarloaf Mountain #paodeacucar 526,000