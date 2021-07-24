UNFORTUNATELY due to Brexit, the travel insurance company that we worked extremely well with for over 20 years is no longer able to offer cover to British expats in Spain.

At first, this did not worry me as there was no travel allowed.

However, it seems as though this is changing and people are hoping to be able to have holidays and visit loved ones this summer.

It was therefore necessary to me to discover if there was a company who offered similar cover at reasonable realistic prices.

Fortunately I discovered one of my members of staff had experience with an alternative travel insurance provider, which provides the policies and covers that expats are used to.

That means I’m pleased to be able to offer this service to my clients again.

We are in the process of contacting all our travel insurance clients, by email and a follow up call to explain the new policies and to issue quotes.

We can now provide travel insurance for both annual and short trip policies with a choice of three levels of cover and there is an additional option for COVID-19 protection.

The policies are underwritten by Lloyds of Belgium, so of course, the company is fully authorised and regulated within the EU.

After such a long time of not being able to offer travel insurance because there was no need for it due to the restrictions, I am now full of hope that our long wait is drawing to a close, although I am still feeling apprehensive.

To be able to hug a loved one after such a long time will be such joy: a word that is rather under-used at the moment.

For more information or a quotation, please contact one of my offices, visit the website www.jennifercunningham.net or email info@jennifercunningham.net.