DAYDREAMING of a luxury life? Idealista’s top villa this week happens to be on the charming Island of Mallorca.
Set in the gem that is Puerto Portals, the apartment is 219m2, has its own private garden and pool, and offers stunning views of the sea.
Inside, there are two large double bedrooms, two bathrooms and a living area and open kitchen, which connects to a 100m2 terrace.
Windows span from floor to ceiling, allowing natural light to flow in, and the lack of walls only make the property feel even more grand.
It’s been furnished to the highest standards with a white and monochrome colour theme throughout, low-hanging lights and modern decor.
Just a short walk from the marina, which boasts an array of gourmet restaurants and turquoise beaches, this Calvia apartment certainly offers a glimmer of how ‘the other half live’.
And it’s yours, for 2.5 million (that’s already discounted).
