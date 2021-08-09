FIGURES reveal that 101 municipalities in Andalucia have no new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks—13 weeks after the end of the national state of alarm.

According to data from the Andalucian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA), the cumulative incidence rate for COVID-19 in Andalucia continues to climb with only 101 localities out of a total of 785 across the region without confirmed coronavirus cases in the last two weeks, 175 municipalities less than mid-June.

The province of Granada leads as the province with the most localities without confirmed coronavirus cases in the last two weeks, a total of 37, followed by Almeria, with 19; Malaga with 15; Huelva with 12; Jaen with 10, Cordoba with four; Seville with three and Cadiz with one.

The 101 municipalities in Andalucia with no new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks are as follows:

GRANADA (37): Alpujarra de la Sierra, Cañar, Carataunas, Castaras, Juviles, Lentegi, Lobras, Lujar, Murtas, Pampaneira, Portugos, Rubite, Torvizcon, Turon, Alamedilla, Albuñan, Aldeire, Alicun de Ortega, Beas de Guadix, Calahorra (La), Cortes de Baza, Diezma, Gor, Gorafe, Lugros, Marchal, Morelábor, Orce, Pedro Martinez, Policar, Puebla de Don Fadrique, Cacín, Dúdar, Fornes, Gobernador, Jayena and Ventas de Huelma.

ALMERIA (19): Alcudia de Monteagud, Alsodux, Beires, Benitagla, Benizalon, Castro de Filabres, Olula de Castro, Padules, Santa Cruz de Marchena, Terque, Turrillas, Bedar, Chercos, Laroya, Partaloa, Somontin, Urracal, Felix and Paterna del Rio.

MALAGA (15): Archez, Arenas, Canillas de Aceituno, Comares, Cutar, Salares, Sedella, Atajate, Benadalid, Benalauria, Benarraba, Cartajima, Juzcar, Pujerra and Carratraca.

HUELVA (12): Alajar, Berrocal, Castaño del Robledo, Cortelazor, Fuenteheridos, Hinojales, Linares de la Sierra, Puerto Moral, Valdelarco, El Almendro, El Granado and Villanueva de las Cruces.

JAEN (10): Higuera de Calatrava, Albanchez de Magina, Aldeaquemada, Benatae, Genave, Hinojares, Hornos, Larva, Torres de Albánchez and Villarrodrigo.

CORDOBA (4): Fuente la Lancha, La Granjuela, Villanueva del Rey and Villaralto.

SEVILLA (3): Algamitas, El Madroño and San Nicolas del Puerto.

CADIZ (1): Benaocaz.

