Casino games are some of the most innovative and enjoyable to play. Some players prefer to handle the game themselves, making poker, blackjack, and other card games their game of choice. Others love the feeling of a little bit of lady luck shining on them, making slots one of the most enticing games around.

There are so many exciting online options now; you can play a huge range of slot games for free – making slots cheap to play and easy to learn.

The UK has one of the most well-considered gambling infrastructures, and it is a world leader in its gambling and betting market.

And slots are the most popular UK casino game.

The UK online casino market

The UK led the way when it came to securing maximum revenue and protection for patrons who gamble in person and online.

In 2005 the Gambling Act came into play, and the UK is now one of the largest gambling markets in the world.

Around 44% of the population of the UK regularly take part in online gaming; that’s roughly 24 million UK residents.

In terms of gross gambling yield, referred to as GGY, the UK took a massive £5.7 billion in 2020 for online games, and online casinos contributed £3.2 billion.

The most popular game? Slots! In 2020, the estimated GGY of slots was £157million in the United Kingdom.

Why are online slots so popular?

Although poker, bingo, blackjack, and even roulette have their places, slots make up the most significant portion of what the UK takes in terms of online gambling revenue.

There are a few clear reasons people prefer them to other online casino games.

Free

Starting with what might be the biggest reason that people love slots. There are so many great casinos that offer a huge range of free-to-play slot games.

Free slot games allow people to learn how to play without having to risk losing any cash.

This is a significant point, as if you are playing in a land-based casino, you don’t have the same room to learn without spending money.

Many slot providers offer free spins for players to try out slot games before they deposit their own money.

Learning

Slots are one of the most welcoming games for beginners. Unlike many other casino games, like poker, online slots are easy to learn.

Each game may have different symbols and a varying amount of paylines, but the game’s principle is always the same.

In the end, slots is a simple game online – you click the level or press the button and enjoy!

Choice

Big fan of Guns N Roses? There is a slot for that. Do you adore stuffed animals and magical candy-land music? There is a slot for that too.

Character-based games are always the most fun to play. Slot games have some of the most innovative game developers working on them.

Online casino companies are regularly producing slot games that have unique soundtracks and exciting graphics.

Since you’re playing online rather than in a casino, you don’t need to wait for someone to vacate the seat in front of the slot machine you want to play on.

‘Your’ machine is always ready for you!

There are variations of the type of slots you can play, too – it’s not just about the theme.

Multipayline slots

3-reel classics

Multiplier

Mobile slots

Progressive slots

5-reel slots

Mega spin slots

There is so much choice; players will never run out of options or ways to play.

There are many different versions of slot games available to choose from online.

Promotions and Bonuses

The online casino world offers so much more to the players than land-based casinos.

While land-based casinos might run special events or evenings with some bonuses – online casinos offer more – and more often.

The first time you sign up for an online casino, you will most likely be greeted with a range of sign-up promotions. They might be free spins, or they could be a deposit match.

A deposit match bonus is where the online casino matches your deposit. If you add $100 to your account, you get $100 ‘free.’ Be mindful that this is only for your first deposit.

After that, you will likely be eligible for loyalty promotions and bonuses instead.

There is a lot to enjoy about online slots, without considering that you can play wherever you like!

But what could the future of online slots look like? Could they become even more enjoyable?

The future of online slots

Online casinos are at the forefront of technology and are some of the fastest moving companies in new-tech adoption.

So what could the future of online slots hold?

Like bingo, female players are driving the growth of online slots. Research showed that women make up a more significant percentage of online gamblers. However, most advertising and movies involve men enjoying gambling.

We may see more companies investing in the largest player-base and create more female-focused or gender-neutral themes.

VR or AR technology might come into the spotlight. Instead of clicking a button, being able to pull the lever on the slot machine virtually, you are playing on can bring an element of the land-based slots into your home-based play.

Feeling like you are on the floor in the Bellagio in Las Vegas while playing in your living room in Peckham is something quite special.

Experimentation with skill-based slots might happen. The character-based themes make the perfect place to experiment with, giving the main character skills to use.

Maybe a Jungle Exploring hero will have a whip that can turn a reel several times as a skill! But the player must decide when to take action.

Although this development might stray a little from the whole point of slots, it bridges the gap between decision-making and chance.

And finally, we know that cryptocurrency and online casinos are forging exciting partnerships – we might see slots providers look at innovative payment methods—accepting payments and sending a payout to winners.

Whatever happens, online slots in the UK are an ever-growing and exciting gaming space. Keen to see how Spain could benefit from the UK’s approach?