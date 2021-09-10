IN a desperate search to find her missing brother Michal, Maria Jagier has sent out appeals to police forces, social media groups and even national television.

Micha? Formela, an electromechanical engineer from Poland, who was reported missing in his home country in 2020, was last spotted at a restaurant in Torremolinos this summer.

According to his sister he was seen on the terrace of the Blue Dolphin beach restaurant in June 2021, having been seen in Estepona bus station some time earlier.

Michal left his native Poland for Spain in October 2019 and his family have heard nothing from him since June 2020.

A fluent English speaker, he was no stranger to international travel, having sailed around the world.

He was also a keen chess player and had sent articles to chess magazines while staying in Malaga.

Since last summer, however, the family has heard nothing.

In an effort to find her brother, Maria has written to the police forces on the Costa del Sol as well as the charity Caritas in La Linea.

“I think it is possible he has suffered a stroke or developed mental health issues,” Maria told the Olive Press.

If you have you seen him, email newsdesk@theolivepress.es

