NEW simplified travel rules come into force in the UK from Monday October 4, with the traffic light system replaced by a single red list.

The new rules mean that fully vaccinated travellers arriving from non-red list countries including Spain will no longer have to take a test before flying in the UK, a move designed to make travelling to the UK easier and cheaper.

Until now those travelling from Spain and other ‘amber list’ countries were required to show a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours prior to travel. But this is no longer required for fully vaccinated travellers.

TRAVEL UPDATE?: we’re making testing easier for travel ?? From Mon 4 Oct, if you’re fully vax you won’t need a pre-departure test before arrival into England from a non-red country and from later in Oct, will be able to replace the day 2 PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) September 17, 2021

Anyone under 18 who is resident in those countries that have an approved vaccine programme can also travel to the UK without testing.

However, those over 18 who do not have proof of full vaccination will need a pre-departure test and a PCR test on days two and eight after they return, and must self-isolate for 10 days on arrival in the UK.

All travellers – except children under five years old – will still have to pay for a PCR test two days after arrival in the UK. And this must be booked in advance of travel to provide a booking code that is required on the Passenger Locator Form.

What does fully vaccinated mean?

The “fully vaccinated” label applies to all those who have been double-jabbed with EU approved vaccines or received the one-shot Janssen vaccine with the last dose administered at least 14 days before travel.

Mixing first and second shots of different approved vaccines is also allowed.

However, those who have had Covid plus one dose of a two-dose vaccine are NOT considered fully vaccinated under UK rules, although they are in Spain. Which means they will still have to take a pre-departure test, a day 2 and day 8 test and self-isolate for ten days.

To show proof of your vaccination status you can show the NHS Covid Pass if you were vaccinated in England or Wales or the equivalent from Scottish or Northern Ireland authorities.

Those resident in Spain can download the EU Digital COVID Certificate from your local health authority in Spain.

All travellers to the UK still need to fill out a Passenger Locator Form ahead of travel.

Travelling to Spain from the UK

The rules for entering Spain from the UK remain unchanged.

Everyone aged 12 or over arriving in Spain from the UK must present either:

a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of travelling

proof of being fully vaccinated at least 14 days before travel

All travellers must complete a health control form no more than 48 hours before travelling to Spain by air or sea.

Check out official government rules of UK and Spain before travel.

READ ALSO: