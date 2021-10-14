SPAIN’s hotel castles are among the finest in the world. Many are beautifully preserved, so why not stay the night? What could be more magical than bedding down like medieval nobility, and waking up to breathtaking views of the coast or countryside.

Castle Cardona PHOTO: Jorge-Franganillo (Flickr)

Parador de Cardona (Barcelona)

This breathtaking hotel sits within Castle Cardona, which was built in the 9th century. It sits on a hill and overlooks the river valley of the Cardener and the town of Cardona. The fortress offers guests unrivalled landscapes. The Dukes of Cardona, who resided in the castle, were influential within the Crown of Aragon in the 14th century, they were second in power and prestige to the Royal family. The Cardona leaders were known as “kings without crowns” for their vast territories across from, from Catalunya and Valencia to Aragon itself. This castle has a lot of stories to reveal to visitors. The site is currently owned by surviving members of the Aragón dynasty.

PHOTO: Hotel Castillo De Santa Catalina

Hotel Castillo de Santa Catalina (Málaga)

Built in 1932, this stunning example of architectural elegance has been declared an asset of cultural interest by the Spanish state, and for good reason. It is a property of more than 3,500 square meters and is located on the Costa del Sol. It has over 11 ft² of public gardens, spaces and terraces. Guests will also enjoy spectacular views of Málaga Bay. It is located in the exclusive El Limonar area of Málaga, and is only 800 feet from La Caleta Beach.

PHOTO: Posada Real Castillo de Buen Amor (Salamanca)

Posada Real Castillo de Buen Amor (Salamanca)

The 15th-century castle is set in the wondrous Castillian countryside, and is only 27 km away from the historical city of Salamanca. Each of the rooms look out onto either the central courtyard, or to the meadows which surround it. The castle has been home to local lords for centuries, and it has been protected as a historical site since 1931. You can even dine in what were the dungeons! Legend has it that the name of the castle comes from the Bishop of Santiago, a former owner, who stayed there with his mistress. The story goes that the church forced them to separate, and that now the couple still haunt the castle.

PHOTO Parador De Olite

Parador de Olite (Navarra)

The Castle of Olite has been declared a national monument for it’s stunning beauty. The site resembles a palace more than a Castle, and it’s the most significant example of Gothic non-ecclesiastical architecture in Navarre, and one of the most outstanding examples in the world. Within these ancient stone walls, you will find yourself immersed in an oasis of peace and tranquility. You can also stroll through the narrow side streets of Olite and wonder at the coats of arms and the Roman walls. You may even wish to visit Oliva Monastery, where you can Cistercian monks, dressed in their white tunics, and praying in the monastery.

PHOTO-Castillo-de-Arteaga

Arteaga Castle (Basque Country)

The beautiful Arteaga castle can be found in the heart of Urdaibai biosphere natural reserve, and it was originally built in the 13th century. French architects Couverchef and Ancelet rebuilt the Castle again by order of French emperor and empress Napoleon III and Eugenia de Montijo. A fine example of neo-gothic style.

PHOTO: Castillo del Bosque la Zoreda

Castillo del Bosque la Zoreda (Oviedo)

This iconic mansion dates from the early 20th century and can be found just 4 km from Oviedo. This 5 star hotel occupies more than 13,000 square meters, it offers 25 rooms, 2 restaurants and a full spa.

PHOTO: Hotel Castillo El Collado

7. Hotel Castillo El Collado (Basque Country)

This charming and charming hotel can be found within this stunning 20th century castle. It is located in one of the most upscale places in the town of Laguardia in Álava.

PHOTO: Castillo de Castellar

8. Castellar Castle (Cádiz)

This thirteenth-century town-fortress can be found in Castellar de la Frontera, and it’s one of the few inhabited medieval fortifications today. It’s located on a mountain in the beautiful Los Alcornocales natural park and is perfect for nature lovers. On a clear day, from the hotel you can see the Rock of Gibraltar and the coast of Africa.

PHOTO: Castillo de Grisel

9. Castle of Grisel (Zaragoza)

It’s existence has been documented since 1106, and we know that it was bought by Cabildo de Tarazonain in 1352 to protect himself against Castilian forces. From the 16th century it was adapted to become a palace. In 1988 the castle was sold in 1988 to Mr. Manuel Giménez Aperte, who began to restore the site, this was completed in 2014. The castle has been fully restored to its former glory, and in 2019 the castle was recognized by the tourism board as the Best Tourist Experience in Aragon.

PHOTO: Parador De Hondarribia

10. Parador De Hondarribia (Hondarribia)

Dating from the 10th century, Parador De Hondarribia served as the residence of Carlos V, the founding emperor of Spain. It offers stunning views of the Bidasoa Estuary. After exploring the castle itself, guests can head into Hondarribia, one of the most charming towns in the region. Hondarribia is the last stop before France.

