BIOMETRIC ID cards holding important information about residents, have now been issued to over a third of Brits living in Spain.

MAKING LIVES EASIER: Hugh Elliott

In little over a year since their launch, the TIE (Tarjeta Identidad de Extranjero) figures published by the Spanish Government reveal that over a third of UK Nationals now have the card that recognises their rights under the Withdrawal Agreement.

Her Majesty’s Ambassador Hugh Elliott, of Madrid’s British Embassy said: “It’s great to hear that so many UK Nationals now have the TIE and I’m sure that the next set of figures will show an even higher number.”

Confirming: Whilst it’s still not obligatory to have one, it has become clear over the last 12 months that the TIE makes people’s lives easier. It’s more durable, more easily recognisable than the green residency certificate and it explicitly recognises your rights under the Withdrawal Agreement.

He reassured Brits that the application process was simple: “It really is a straightforward exchange process and we have a step-by-step guide to what you need to do on gov.uk“

Advising: “Do it as soon as you can – we’ve seen instances where the green certificates are not recognised and, whilst we continue to raise such instances with the Spanish authorities, a TIE has proven to be a more reliable option.”

An online survey and results from consulting with 6,500 UK Nationals living in Spain, the Embassy has identified the following Top Ten Reasons to get your TIE.

It explicitly recognises your rights under the Withdrawal Agreement It’s more durable It’s easily recognisable – eg. at border crossings – as it follows the model established at European level The process of exchanging your green certificate is straightforward and cheap (12€) It is clear evidence of your immigration status It will make some day-to-day administrative processes easier (eg. with your bank) It should help to ensure you don’t get your passport stamped incorrectly It contains biometric information, so is less easy to fake There are currently more resources available within the Policía Nacional to facilitate the exchange It can fit easily into your wallet – especially for those who have the older A4 green certificate

If readers are experiencing difficulties using their green certificate whilst waiting to exchange it for the TIE, please refer to the document provided by the Spanish Government to clarify its continued validity

Until the end of the year, the UK Government is funding three organisations to provide support for UK Nationals who may be having difficulties with the residency process, so do get in touch with them if you need any help.

Who to contact depends on where in Spain you live.

Their details and how to contact them can be found by clicking HERE

READ MORE:

– AGE IN SPAIN is assisting UK veterans across the country with the residency process to get a TIE card

– WATCH: Message of solidarity from Spain to British expats as more than 50,000 UK nationals apply for TIE card