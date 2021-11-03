3 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Villajoyosa / Vila Joiosa with pool - € 260,000

Apartment La Villajoyosa / Vila Joiosa, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 260,000

New apartment in Villlajoyosa with sea views for sale! Providing sea views and a seasonal outdoor swimming pool, Suites At Sea II provides accommodation well located in Villajoyosa, within a short distance of Centro Beach. This unit is equipped with a balcony, a fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, a seating area with a sofa, a flat-screen TV, a washing machine, and a private bathroom with shower and a hairdryer. A microwave, a fridge and oven are also provided, as well as a kettle and a coffee machine. The apartment offers a terrace. Center beach is 5 minutes walking form the flat. El… See full property details