Best sports betting software provider

Introduction

The global online betting and gaming market is forecast to be valued at more than 92.9 billion U.S. dollars in 2023. The current size of the market is almost 59 billion U.S. dollars, meaning the size is forecast to double in the upcoming years.

With the spark of online betting and the gaming market, crypto-casinos also came to rise. If put simply, crypto-casinos are online casinos where customers can use cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or others to fund their accounts. Crypto-casinos emerged as a result of specific problems that traditional casinos face, like; anonymity, security, and cost-effective transactions, which can be solved by blockchain gambling solutions.

Blockchain gambling solutions eliminate the issue of keeping the identity of the gamblers as the only information they need to provide is their wallet address for withdrawing and depositing money. Not only anonymity of the gamblers, but also the ease of the transactions is made possible. When clients deposit their cryptocurrency, they don’t have to wait for a bank or a third-party company to verify their transaction; the only thing that happens afterward is the verification that the blockchain provides and the validity check performed via the platform. The Blockchain system provides an additional layer of protection for online gamblers as the data of transactions is stored in a decentralized block. Thus it secures clients from duplicate payments and hacking.

As it can be seen, crypto-casinos are as fast-growing as traditional online casinos; in fact, a lot of companies such as Exio and Consensys offer online blockchain gambling solutions.

Important factors in launching a betting and gaming business

If you’re thinking about getting into the potentially lucrative online betting and gaming business – there are some important things to consider when launching an online sportsbook or casino.

The importance of being “Mobile First!” The majority of betting and gaming activity takes place via smartphones these days – especially so on sportsbook where over 70% of revenues are processed through the mobile channel. At the very least you will need a responsive website that can be viewed and used effectively on a computer or a smartphone. The need for a thought-through strategy Develop an accurate business and marketing strategy. Know your competition and your target customers. Control your costs and expand the operation only when business is improving. What betting and gaming products are essential for your market? If you want to attract a wide range of players, then an excellent sportsbook software solution with superb coverage of popular sports including both pre-match and live betting, is a must-have. Ensure you include the best other products for your market, such as an online casino, live dealer casino, poker, virtual sports and poker. What payments methods d0 you need to include? Giving your clients a range of trusted and reliable range of deposit and withdrawal methods will be an important element to drive your success. Top class analytics and digital marketing are key capabilities Online betting and gaming business generate a wealth of data and its vital that you use this effectively to drive your customer recruitment and retention activities. A good analytics or CRM solution is massively important – especially to help your marketing strategy be successful. Choosing your ideal sports betting platform partner is key Without doubt the most important decision you will have to make is which software provider to choose. For most, a quick-to-market sportsbook software solution is to partner up with a reputable, experienced and flexible iGaming software solutions provider with an existing trusted and stable platform to build your business on.

Choosing the best sports betting platform provider for your business

Take your time and choose your sportsbook software carefully – better to be a partner with leading and experienced sports betting software providers where you can have a win-win relationships, than to be a small fish in a big pond with some of the larger corporations.

We have identified three potential iGaming sports betting software suppliers who are in a good position to take new operators to market, providing a great range of products and software services delivered via an effective sportsbook platform. These are,

B2Bet

Bet Construct

Digitain

Comparison

B2Bet

Fairly well established business, with bases in Gibraltar and Macedonia, B2Bet are an iGaming software provider, offering sports betting software and other gaming products.

Their Neuron3 platform has many functions, including customisation and localisation features. It also is suited for many international markets.

The turnkey sportsbook offers over 300,000 pre-match events per year, including around 25,000 live events per month, with betting markets available on a great range of sports- over 70 different sports in fact.

In terms of sportsbook software, the B2Bet sports betting solution also boasts easy integration by API. Get access to multiple source feeds via a single and simplified integration giving you full control to build your own customized offer.

The B2Bet casino offers 8000 games from a good selection of suppliers. Included in their overall sportsbook offering are eSports, virtual sports and lottery betting.

There is also retail agent functionality, useful in some regions, such as Africa.

A number of useful services can be accessed by clients, such as marketing help, trading services, payments and a range of customer management and marketing tools.

OVERALL SCORE 7.5/10 – a good option for new operators

Bet Construct

Established for 15 years, Bet Construct is based in Armenia.

Bet Construct is a technology and services provider for the online and land-based gaming industry. BetConstruct’s offerings include Online and Retail sportsbooks, casino and virtual sports – all managed through the Spring platform. The Spring Platform has powerful back office tools and services all partners benefit from. From stand-alone setup to turn-key and white label solutions, BetConstruct offers a great deal.

Bet Constructs sports betting solution is available in 20 languages and offers over 75,000 live betting events each month. Services include margin control for the operator, allowing them to set the risk management parameters to suit the market.

Other sports betting software products include eSports which offers eFootball (using FIFA 2020 from EA), eBasketball videos (using NB2K20 from 2K), eTennis (using Tennis World Tour), and Mortal Combat.

BetConstruct offers 9 Virtual Sports, namely Virtual Football Pro, Virtual Football League, Virtual Football Penalty Kicks, Horse Racing, Greyhound Racing, Virtual Bicycle, Marble Racing, Virtual Drag Racing and Virtual Tennis.

Operator tools available include CMS, CRM and Affiliate marketing software – all useful additions to the service.

OVERALL SCORE 8/10 – a good option for flexibility and overall range of products.

With a long history of sports betting industry experience, as both a traditional operator (or bookie) and iGaming platform provider, Digitain is well placed to understand the needs of a new entrant to the world of betting and gaming.

With a reputation for software platform flexibility and scalability, Digitain offers an excellent range of products, including an award-winning, multi-channel sportsbook. The live offering is particularly impressive, with over 75,000 live events per month, even during Covid.

Additional tools and services included include an effective CMS system, marketing support, a leading edge CRM system using AI and machine-learning technology, an user friendly tax engine and multiple bonus and free bet applications

Other gaming products includes the casino and a range of live casino suppliers available. Digitain also have launched their own eSports brand, Cyber Masters as well as providing a full range of leading eSports suppliers.Virtual sports betting offering including their own soon to be launched brand, is very strong with flexibility for operators in risk management.

Digitain delivers an all round, cost effective range of sports betting products and services, with their first class betting experience, excellent pre and post launch support.

OVERALL SCORE 9/10 – an excellent option for new and dissatisfied operators

Summary

All three suppliers offer an overall great service, but we recommend Digitain for their all round professionalism, flexibility and comprehensive range of products and services.