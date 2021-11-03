AUTHORITIES on La Palma have released spectacular footage of the eruption from the Cumbre Vieja volcano captured by drone aircraft.

?#ErupciónLaPalma



?Imágenes de los centros de emisión alineados a lo largo de la fisura, tomadas ayer por los drones del @IGME1849 y #GES pic.twitter.com/m2M26z3Arm — 1-1-2 Canarias (@112canarias) November 3, 2021

The eruption which began on September 19 is now in its seventh week with geologists warning that there is no sign that is it close to finishing.

Authorities ordered residents to stay indoors because of a heavy fall of ash that has forced the cancellation of flights and school classes on Tuesday.

More than 7.000 people have been evacuated from their homes due to the threat from the rivers of lava which have covered more than 997 hectares (2,463 acres) and crushed at least 2.200 buildings.

A magnitude 5 quake was felt in the island Wednesday morning according to the National Geographical Institute.

