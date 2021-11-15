Late international tourism keeps Hotels in Malaga open

HOTELS in the province of Malaga have managed to stay open due to an influx of international tourism. Malaga has managed to keep 95% of its hotels open, 35% more than at the end of June.

This figure is the highest the province has recorded in the last five years. In addition, 5% of the establishments that are closed, mainly for refurbishment, contribute to only around 8% of the total beds. According to the Costa del Sol Hotel Business Association (Aehcos), the recovery of international flights to Spain in the autumn months has extended the summer season towards something that the Costa del Sol has pursued for decades- all-year-round tourism.

The executive vice president of Aehcos, Javier Hernández pointed out that the tourism sector is ignoring the Covid situation in other European countries and once again insisted on a call for prudence: “It has taken a lot to get here and we want to insist that we must maintain the measures that are in force in our country, such as the mask in the interior and the distancing,” he said.

A speech, given in Barcelona by the WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, on Sunday, November 14, warned that Europe is going to face a “harsh winter” due to the rebound in the pandemic. In his speech, Kluge pointed out that the European region, together with 53 countries across Europe and Central Asia, including Russia and several former Soviet republics, registered about two million new cases last week.

Rising cases of Covid have seen several EU countries impose stricter measures on non-vaccinated people – and even a lockdown in the case of parts of Austria. The accumulated death toll since the pandemic began is approximately 1.5 million.

