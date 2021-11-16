Marbella to host the New York Summit Awards

SPAIN’S Marbella will host the New York Summit on Thursday, November 18, this will be the first time this important Hispanic leadership event has been held outside the United States.

The mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, and the executive president of the Inspiring Committed Leaders Foundation, Ray Cazorla, introduced news of the event on Thursday 21 October, which will take place on 19 November at the Adolfo Suárez Fair and Congress Centre. As part of the official program of the New York Summit, the Les Roches International School of High Hotel Management will bring together experts in security, innovation and investments at the 1st International Relations Forum.

Among the participants are the 41st Treasurer of the United States, Rosario Marín, a former adviser to US President Barack Obama, Natalia Olson, the Director of Innovation of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Natalia Bayona, Lieutenant Colonel Scott Smitson of the US Army and his associate at the Pan-Atlantic think tank, US Army Commander Bryan Thomas Rozman.

“It is an honour to have been chosen to host one of the events of what is the most relevant leadership meeting on the planet. At Les Roches we work every day to train people the next leaders of the tourism sector, and being part of the New York Summit confirms that we are doing a great job. Our students will have the opportunity to share mission and vision with executives from around the world who have come here in search of the keys to business success, “said the general director of Les Roches, Carlos Díez de la Lastra.

The awards ceremony will be held a day later on Friday, November 19 at the Congress Centre.

READ MORE: